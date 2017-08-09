Our View

State revenues strong, lawmakers need to not get greedy

Realizing the fact that month-to-month financial reports on the state’s revenue intake will very significantly, news that state government’s general-revenue tax collections nearly hit $525 million in July, still has to be a bitter pill to swallow for liberal Democratic critics.

Such news that general revenue in July – the first month of fiscal 2018 – increased by an impressive $56.4 million over the same month last year to $524.1 million surpassed the previous record that was $470.8 million in July 2014.

Much of that increase is attributed to better than expected sales and use taxes as well as individual and corporate income taxes, which boils down to the plain and simple fact that the Republican leadership in Arkansas is credited with improving the economy, creating new jobs and giving people confidence.

Let us point out, because if we don’t the liberal Democrats among us will, that fiscal 2017, which ended June 30, was a tumultuous time for state finances. Revenue seesawed above and below forecast, resulting in Gov. Asa Hutchinson to trim the $5.49 billion general-revenue budget for fiscal 2018 by $43 million.

Oh, did the Democrat critics seize on that by posting on social sites that the governor’s tax cuts and Republican leadership was detrimental to the state’s massive hand-outs and government subsidies.

Furthermore, they jumped on the opportunity to plant the seed of doubt in the minds of Arkansans that what the governor and Republicans are doing will also have a negative impact on their children’s education.

Bear in mind folks, this is typical liberal partisan politics that plays well for seasoned politicians who just happen to be in the minority and have little to no say in how Arkansas government is operated.

There are three major categories that that accounted for 88 percent of all the gross general revenue in July.

They are: Individual income taxes over the same month a year ago, which amounted to $29.5 million, or 14 percent; sales and use tax collections over the same month a year ago of $6.5 million, or 3.4 percent; and corporate income tax collections, which amounted to $23.4 million.

Another factor that needs to be considered in all this is the new revenue coming into state coffers from online sales, particular those sales from on-line retailer Amazon. Remember, at the request from Gov.

Hutchinson earlier this year, Amazon voluntarily started collecting taxes on some products in Arkansas.

With all the sales taxes Arkansans fork out on merchandise and services we’re still of the opinion that it is plain and simple “highway robbery” to collect sales taxes on merchandise purchased on-line from out-ofstate retailers with absolutely no presence in Arkansas.

Taxes collected on merchandise from in-state retailers is totally acceptable but, to reach beyond the state’s boundaries to demand retailers collect Arkansas sales tax on purchases made by Arkansans is just another way government can impose taxes without our approval.

Now, if these politicians would place this issue on the ballot for us to vote on and Arkansans support such a method of taxation then so be it, but until then such a tax is taxation without representation.