Sports Briefs

• Crittenden County Boys & Girls Club —

Football, Cheerleading and Fall soccer. Age groups Flag 4-6, Pee Wee Tackle 68, Little League Tackle 912. Cheerleading age 4-8 and 9-12. Soccer age groups 4-12. For more information, contact Darin McCollum or Tim Espinoza at the club, (870) 735-1658. ***

J.W. Rich Girls Club Fall Volleyball Signups have started. Ages 8 to 18. Sports fee is $60. If your membership is due or you are a new member, the dues are $60. Don’t miss out! The club is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday & Friday, from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Wednesday, from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the summer. For more information, call (870) 732-5500, or visit the J.W. Rich Girls Club o Facebook.

***

• Rotary Cllub of West Memphis and WM Utilities annual Golf Tournament benefit —

Monday, Aug. 21, at Meadowbrook Country Club. Four-person Scramble, The Rtary Club of West Memphis contributes to the Rotary Foundation, who funds local, national and international humanitarian projects, as well as funding projects. The club also takes on projects such as providing dictionaries to local schools, sending high school students to Girl’s and Boy’s State and other youth programs, as well as providing scholarships to ASU Mid-South.

• Fall Volleyball Sign-Ups —