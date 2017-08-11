y 9 IIäj, AUKS(Mardh21

to

TMJMUS(April2®toMay2®)

For Saturday, August 12, 2017

ARIES (March 21 to April 19)

This is a good day for artists and performers to practice their technique. It's also an excellent day to teach children. You might want to make future vacation plans.

A discussion with an older family member about financial resources and support will go well today. Look for ways to secure your home both financially and practically.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) You are in a logical frame of mind. This is a good day for mental work, because you will not overlook details and you will finish what you begin.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) If out shopping today, you will want to buy only long-lasting, practical items. You do not want to waste money, especially money that you have worked hard for.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) You are highly disciplined today and able to channel your energies in any direction you want. You will derive

(CAMÖEK(Jam®21toJMy22)

great satisfaction from doing hard work.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) Research of any kind will go well today, because you will be persistent and pay attention to detail. You won't give up until you find what you're looking for. You'll be like a dog with a bone.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) This is a good day to sit down with someone older or more experienced to make plans for the future. He or she might give you tips on leadership or advice

on how to strategize.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) Bosses, parents and VIPs will be impressed with you today because they see you as hardworking, responsible and conscientious. And today you are!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) You'll find it easy to study anything today, especially something that requires mental concentration. You are disciplined, focused and determined to accomplish something.

CAPRICORN 21 (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) This is a great day to sit down with someone and discuss finances and shared property. You won't overlook anything, because you want a trustworthy

CAPMCCMN21(ID)©©»22toJJmB)

result.

AQUAMUJS(JJamiio2®4®MkIS) AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) An older friend or partner might have good advice for you today. It never hurts to listen; who knows what you will learn?

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) You will accomplish a lot at work today, because you are in the mood to stick with your task until it's done. You won't be distracted by anyone or anything.

YOU BORN TODAY: You are confident, generous and warm. You also are focused about what you want to achieve. This is a year of growth and building; a time to organize your daily world in a practical way. Responsibilities will increase, magnifying the effort needed to maintain your life. Reduce your debt and strengthen your financial position, because you are building for your future!

®«NTODAY!

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)