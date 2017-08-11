Becoming Bohannon: Part Three

Gerry Bohannon’s journey to a four- star, Division 1 prospect quarterback has been years in the making and is nearing fulfillment and he begins to visit different colleges and prepare for his senior season with the Earle Bulldogs

sports@theeveningtimes.com

Certainly, with his personal daily training regimen at Shabazz Fitness and his dedicated study of film on opposing teams and prominent quarterbacks alike, Earle Bulldogs four-star quarterback Gerry Bohannon is destined for an appearance under center for any of his top six college preferences, including (in no particular order) Louisville, Arkansas, Baylor, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Georgia.

It is a goal that the 6-4, 212-pound signal caller has been striving for since he was old enough to put on pads.

“I didn’t choose it, actually,” Bohannon said of his position on the field. “I would say that quarterback actually kind of chose me…When I stepped on the field and started working out, I just fell in love with (football) from there. When I scored my first touchdown (in fourth grade), it was probably the best feeling ever.”

Bohannon scored that touchdown and played as a fullback during his fourth and fifth grade seasons, but was moved to quarterback in sixth grade due to his awareness and ability to see the entire field.

“My vision on the field was on a whole another level,” Bohannon said. “I knew what was going to happen before it happened. I could see the game. So, my coach, Coach Chris, decided to move me to quarterback.”

The top duel-threat quarterback in Arkansas high school football, according to 24/7 Sports, actually moved back to running back in junior high before reclaiming his position behind center during his ninth-grade season and never looking back.

Since then, Bohannon has ran through countless cones, jumped over numerous bags and spent hours developing the strength in his abs, shoulders and legs that has allowed him to do things like put up 2,732 passing yards, 1,134 rushing yards and 42 total touchdowns in his junior season with the Earle Bulldogs.

And, colleges have taken notice.

The University of Alabama made a huge splash locally by extending a scholarship offer to Bohannon. But, the local product respectively declined as the Tide offered him as an athlete and not a quarterback, the position that Bohannon has his heart set on playing at the college level, determined to complete a goal he set for himself all those years ago when he scored that first touchdown in fourth grade.

“I had a different drive in me,” Bohannon said. “I wanted it so bad. I was willing to do whatever to get it. My first goal was to be in the situation I’m in right now. So, I started training to be the best. You can ask my coach. You’ll never find a kid that’s going to work like me. I put in a lot of work. So, now finally, I get my results after three or four years of training and finding out things that separate myself from the average player or even the best players. Because, I want to be a great player, not just a good player. So, I train myself to be great.”

This summer, Bohannon has visited Baylor, Louisville and Ole Miss. The Division 1 prospect says that all three of those schools left great impressions on him as these were his first visits to Baylor and Louisville.

“(Baylor and Louisville) did a great job on my visit,” Bohannon said. “They treated me very, very well. I felt like those were some places I could be or see myself. It was just being around the coaches and the players that really stood out to me at both of them. I enjoyed my Ole Miss visit too. I love those coaches. They are very similar to my coaches right now. They’re all about business but they’re very passionate too. If they believe in you, they’re going to make sure you know that.”

Bohannon says that the University of Mississippi has still been recruiting him hard and that despite the NCAA sanctions which Ole Miss has been charged with and the departure of former head coach Hugh Freeze that he is still very much considering the Rebels.

“Yes sir, they’re still in the top six,” Bohannon said without hesitation. “They still recruit me the same. It’s just, Coach Freeze is just gone. Everybody else is still there. The new head coach, I’ve met him when I visited there and we talked… I still talk to (all of the Ole Miss coaches) a lot.”

“My position coaches who have been recruiting me are still there,” Bohannon said. “So, I feel the same.”

Bohannon has not yet set a date by which to commit to any team but says he will more than likely release a top-three list prior to announcing his final choice and that he plans on taking all five of his official visits before making that decision.

“Whenever it happens, it’ll happen,” Bohannon said. “Whenever I know that this is where I want to be then that is when I’ll make my decision.”

With all of the hype on the recruiting trail, Bohannon is becoming more and more of a known name around the country, whether that is at Nike’s Elite 11 quarterback competition in Los Angeles or while the 17year-old is on vacation in Destin, Florida.

“Sometimes, I’ll go out of state and people still know me,” Bohannon said. “I was just in Destin and some baseball players from LSU and this other man stopped me and said, ‘I know you from somewhere. Do you play football?’… It’s like everywhere I go now, somebody knows me, especially in Arkansas.”

“It’s flattering to me,” Bohannon said. “It doesn’t get annoying at all, especially with the younger guys who are fans and who play ball and look up to you. I love it, honestly.”

With all of the traveling around the country, Bohannon admits he has missed a couple of team workouts in Earle, with the permission of his coaches. The recruiting process is one that Bohannon must go through in order to achieve his goal and the Earle coaches understand that. But, Earle’s quarterback is constantly developing his craft wherever he goes, whether working on his footwork by stepping through a ladder on the beach of Destin, being critiqued on his mechanics from coaches in Los Angeles or studying film at any of the colleges he visits.

“This is a process that I have to go through,” Bohannon said. “So, (the Earle coaches) excuse me. There’s no way of getting around it. I have to do it. But, that doesn’t stop me from working out. Wherever I visit, whatever hotel I’m in, I’m still going down there to work out.”

Bohannon is hoping that the constant work of performing the art of quarterback will help him rarely if ever make a poor decision with the ball in his hands.

“I want to be the type of passer where you rarely catch me missing a throw,” Bohannon said. “I want to be able to think wiser and be a better, faster decision maker but while still making the right decision. I want to be able to understand the game more, not just be out there playing it. I want to understand it and make the game simple to where everything processes in my mind slow.”

With over 3,800 total yards last season, it wouldn’t appear that there is too much more Bohannon could do on a football field. However, Bohannon says his personal goals this season go even higher as he will attempt to accumulate at least 3,000 passing yards and 1,500 rushing yards, a lofty goal which is surely within grasp of the dedicated quarterback.

But, Bohannon says he will postpone those goals in order for one much bigger, for the Earle Bulldogs to win a state championship in football.

“That’s the big goal,” Bohannon said. “No matter what I do, if I get the state title, I’m good. We just got to win state this year. I feel like we have the team to do it. We’ve got to get there and take it game by game and play by play.”

The Earle Bulldogs kick off regular season play against the Central Cougars in Earle on September 1st at 7:00 p.m.

By Collins Peeples