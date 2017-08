Marriage Licenses

July 19 Zachary D. Britton, 32, and Mallory L. Manning, 30, both of Marion Aug. 2 Logan A. Horton, 22, and Brianna Y. Do, 22, both of Bryant Agustin Sanchez, 41, and Antonia Guerrero, 39, both of Memphis Aug. 3 Michael A. Guevara, 26, and Laure M. Guthrie, 24, both of Hughes Armando Reyes, 41, and Isabel Alvarez, 45, both of Cordova, Tennessee Edward P. Grays, 42, and Charlene M. Perry, 35, both of Gilmore William A. Meadows, 31, and Amanda R. Aycock, 29, both of Marion Aug. 4 Antonio M. Robinson, 33, and Tanicia Y. Chase, 40, both of Earle Kirby Patterson, 19, and Charlee E. Barnes, 18, both of Jonesboro Jose A. Colon, 22, and Gema E. Mendez, 23, both of Memphis Carlos Rivera, 59, and Guillermina Hernandez, 50, both of Memphis Richard W. Lee, 56, of Marion, and Darlene B. Neal, 54, of West Memphis Sisomphone Simphaly, 33, and Mary B. Berger, 34, both of Marion Noe Ramirez, 32, and Claudia Ruelas, 41, both of Memphis Christopher L. Ramsey, 50, of Southaven, Mississippi, and Epiphany G. Porchia, 26, of Memphis Aug. 7 Demetrius D. Gregory, 25, and Shanita D. Weatherspoon, 30, both of West Memphis Cristopher L. Vargas, 23, and Markel C. Orantes, 35, both of Memphis Francisco Agular, 37, and Brandy J. Hammond, 40, both of Memphis Rudolph Blyther, 54, and Olga A. Ketkina, 46, both of Oxon Hill, Maryland Aug. 8 Walter Y. Salgado, 43, and Sinia L. Hernandez, 27, both of Memphis James E. Nelson, 50, and Brooke Newton, 41, both of Marion Lester E. Marter, 60, and Carolyn E. Stevens, 51, both of Jonesboro Keymario A. Watkins, 27, and Kimberly D. Mitchell, 25, both of Marion

Divorce Petitions

Aug. 1 Quentin Isabell vs.

Jessica Razor Valentina Beshears vs. Rodney Beshears

Aug. 2

William P. Nixon III vs.

Danielle Letcher Nixon

Aug. 4 James Smith vs. Sandra Smith Aug. 8 Carrie Jean Pruitt vs.

Damien Ray Pruitt

07-25-17 – 6:59am – 411 Birdie #2 – Criminal Mischief 07-25-17 – 11:15am – 205 Block – General Information 07-25-17 – 9:10am – 2695 Highway 77 – Shoplifting 07-25-17 – 10:00am – 378 Park – Harassing Communications 07-25-17 – 8:00am – 303 Club Circle – Bullying / Harassment / Battery 07-25-17 – 2:20pm – Military Road – Careless and Prohibited Driving 07-25-17 – 4:00pm – 916 Bayou Vista – Domestic Battery / Terroristic Threatening / Aggravated Assault 07-25-17 – 9:44pm – 336 Reginelli – Battery 07-25-17 – 7:08pm – 104 Cypress – Aggravated Assault on a Police Officer 07-25-17 – 11:10pm – 14 Military Road – WARRANT Failure to Appear 07-26-17 – 6:30pm – 4225 Birdie – Disorderly Conduct / Terroristic Threatening 07-26-17 – 10:30pm – 605 N. Rivertrace – Aggravated Assault / Assault on a Family Member / Harassing Communications 07-26-17 – 12:00pm – 429 Birdie #7 – Aggravated Assault 07-26-17 – 1:14pm – 458 E. Brick – Harassment 07-26-17 – 1:04pm – 5500 Kuhn – Theft of Property 07-27-17 – 12:25am – 207 Military Road – Criminal Trespass / Fleeing / Ran red Light / Ran Stop Sign / Reckless Driving 07-27-17 – 3:00pm – 2334 Highway 77 – Theft of Property 07-27-17 – 5:00pm – 906 Rue Saint Andre – Domestic Battery 07-27-17 – 8:30pm – 156 Boston Cove – Criminal Mischief 07-28-17 – 8:00am – 14 Military Road – WARRANT Failure to Appear 07-28-17 – 12:24pm – 14 Military Road – WARRANT Nonpayment of Fines and Costs 07-29-17 – 3:10am – 2787 Highway 77 – Commercial Burglary / Criminal Mischief 07-29-17 – 4:00am – 718 Pleasant Woods – General Information 07-29-17 – 6:15am – 2787 Highway 77 – Breaking and Entering / Criminal Mischief 07-29-17 – 6:15am – 2787 Highway 77 – Breaking and Entering / Criminal Mischief 07-29-17 – 8:38pm – 2100 Highway 77 – Shoplifting 07-29-17 – 2:28pm – 475 L.P.Mann – General Information 07-29-17 – 5:00pm – 101 Brougham – Abuse of Adults 07-29-17 – 4:00pm – 423 Military Road – Theft of Property 07-29-17 – 9:00pm – 115 Chestnut – Criminal Mischief 07-30-17 – 12:30am – 100 Court – Request for Arrest 07-30-17 – 12:30am – 3440 I55 – Criminal Mischief 07-30-17 – 10:15am – 349 Park – Domestic Battery / Criminal Mischief 07-30-17 – 12:00am – 462 E. Brick – Natural Death 07-30-17 – 1:30pm – 107 Mound City #3 – Runaway 07-30-17 – 7:06pm – 107 Mount City #20 – Persons in Disagreement 07-30-17 – 10:00pm – 120 Henry – Persons in Disagreement 07-31-17 – 3:00am – 43 Flamingo Cove – Domestic Battery 07-31-17 – 8:30pm – 2100 Highway 77 – Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card 07-31-17 – 7:00am – 114 Henry – Welfare Concern 07-31-17 – 9:56am – St. Johns Landing – Suspended Driver License 07-31-17 – 2:30am – 43 Flamingo Cove – Harassment 07-31-17 – 8:00am – 425 Birdie – Theft by Receiving 07-31-17 – 8:30am – 3477 Highway 77 – Criminal Mischief 07-31-17 – 7:00pm – 822 Grandee Circle – Harassing Communications 07-31-17 – 9:50pm – 708 Twin Oaks – ORD 107 x 3 07-31-17 – 9:33pm – 521 Par #8 – General Information

West Memphis Police Reports 7/24/17 – 7/31/17

7/24/17 2:09 AM 618 Rainer RD 3 BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 7/24/17 10:39 AM 332 S 13Th St. CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 1ST DEGREE / PROPERTY OF ANOTHER W/VALUE OF $1,000 OR LESS 7/24/17 11:25 AM Unknown address on North 28th Street THEFT OF A FIREARM VALUED AT LESS THAN $2,500 7/24/17 11:45 AM 1912 Sula LN THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 7/24/17 12:32 PM 100 Court St. SATISFY COMMITMENT 7/24/17 2:40 PM 925 Hwy 77 THEFT OF PROPERTY LOST, MISLAID, DELIVERED BY MISTAKE 7/24/17 3:19 PM CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 7/24/17 3:35 PM 802 Walnut DR TERRORISTIC ACT / SHOOTS AT OR PROJECTS AN OBJECT THAT CAUSES PROPERTY DAMA 7/24/17 3:36 PM Walnut / Birch BATTERY – 1ST DEGREE / PURPOSEFULLY CAUSING PHYSICAL INJURY TO ANOTHER PERSON BY MEANS OF A FIREARM 7/25/17 2:01 AM Perkins Avenue / North 9th Street POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 7/25/17 6:53 AM 2206 Autumn ST GENERAL INFORMATION 7/25/17 9:19 AM 303 N Rhodes ST 8 THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 7/25/17 9:55 AM 504 Purdue AVE GENERAL INFORMATION 7/25/17 10:15 AM 100 Court ST POSSESSION OF SCH I OR II LT 2GM 7/25/17 10:44 AM 201 S Ok ST GENERAL INFORMATION 7/25/17 11:15 AM 100 Block of Stuart POSSESSION OF SCH VI WITH PURPOSE TO DELIVERY 7/25/17 11:55 AM 4000 E Service RD DISORDERLY CONDUCT / UNREASONABLE OR EXCESSIVE BEHAVIOR 7/25/17 1:10 PM 89 Cottonwood CV GENERAL INFORMATION 7/25/17 1:39 PM 161 Rose LN GENERAL INFORMATION 7/25/17 1:48 PM 617 Westgate CV GENERAL INFORMATION 7/25/17 2:05 PM South 11Th Street @ East Jackson AVE GENERAL INFORMATION 7/25/17 2:12 PM 100 Court ST SATISFY COMMITMENT 7/25/17 2:36 PM 2 Mary Ann Pike DR GENERAL INFORMATION 7/25/17 3:30 PM 401 N 36Th ST BREAKING OR ENTERING / BUILDING OR STRUCTURE 7/25/17 3:52 PM 804 S 8Th ST AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 7/25/17 4:04 PM 242 W Front ST DELIVERY OF SCH I OR II NOT METH OR COCAINE 7/25/17 4:08 PM 626 E Broadway AVE GENERAL INFORMATION 7/25/17 6:40 PM 626 E Broadway AVE REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 7/25/17 9:24 PM 600 N 7Th ST DISORDERLY CONDUCT 7/25/17 6:00 PM 500 W Capitol AVE REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 7/26/17 2:37 PM 600 S 18Th ST THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 – FROM VEHICLE 7/26/17 3:14 PM 1100 Martin Luther King Jr DR THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 – FROM VEHICLE 7/26/17 3:23 PM Public Internet Post Making a Terrorist Threat 7/26/17 3:27 PM 3400 Service LOOP THEFT OF PROPERTY CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS 7/26/17 4:03 PM 408 E Vanderbilt AVE BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 7/26/17 4:24 PM 3235 E Broadway AVE OBSTRUCTING GOVERNMENTAL OPERATIONS / OBSTRUCTS, IMPAIRS, HINDERS, THE PER 7/26/17 4:43 PM 626 E Broadway AVE REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 7/26/17 4:47 PM 1100 Martin Luther King Jr DR THEFT $1,000 OR LESS FROM VEHICLE 7/26/17 6:41 PM 405 Kingsway DR BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 7/26/17 10:51 PM .100 Block Of South 20Th St. REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 7/27/17 12:20 AM 2402 N Woodlawn DR LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 7/27/17 2:40 AM 600 S Avalon ST LOITERING 7/27/17 4:24 AM 601 S Redding ST TERRORISTIC ACT / SHOOTS AT OR PROJECTS AN OBJECT THAT CAUSES PROPERTY DAMA 7/27/17 6:04 AM 905 N 7Th St. RECKLESS DRIVING 7/27/17 12:17 PM 100 Court St. Failure to Answer a Subpoena 7/27/17 12:42 PM 626 E Broadway AVE FAILURE TO REGISTER – FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH REPORTING REQUIREMENTS 7/27/17 4:17 PM 1403 Missouri ST 1 THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 7/27/17 7:08 PM 303 N Rhodes ST 9 BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 7/27/17 8:36 PM 347 W Broadway AVE DISORDERLY CONDUCT / UNREASONABLE

OR EXCESSIVE

BEHAVIOR 7/28/17 1:56 AM North College / West Broadway Avenue RECKLESS DRIVING 7/28/17 4:11 AM 613 Tulane DR BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 7/28/17 8:22 AM 1503 W Arrington DR THEFT OF VEHICLE VALUED AT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1,000 7/28/17 9:45 AM Thompson/Stuart SPEEDING 7/28/17 11:36 AM 337 W Broadway AVE SHOPLIFTING $1,000 OR LESS 7/28/17 11:53 AM 350 Afco RD HARASSING COMMUNICATIONS / TELEPHONE, TELEGRAPH, MAIL, OR ANY WRITTEN FORM 7/28/17 12:34 PM 501 Oakdale CV THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 7/28/17 2:29 PM 350 Afco Rd. FAILURE TO APPEAR 7/28/17 2:49 PM 544 Julia ST DISORDERLY CONDUCT / FIGHTING OR VIOLENT, THREATENING, OR TUMULTUOUS BEHAV 7/28/17 2:54 PM 500 block of Johnson GENERAL INFORMATION 7/28/17 3:33 PM 544 Julia ST BATTERY – 2ND DEGREE / INJURES AN OFFICER OR STATE EMPLOYEES, WHILE IN THE 7/28/17 6:29 PM 3100 E Polk AVE BATTERY – 3RD DEGREE / PURPOSE OF CAUSING INJURY, CAUSES INJURY 7/28/17 7:54 PM 1101 S Avalon ST A3 HARASSING COMMUNICATIONS / TELEPHONE, TELEGRAPH, MAIL, OR ANY WRITTEN FORM 7/28/17 11:18 PM 303 N Rhodes ST 18 BREAKING OR ENTERING / ARTICLES FROM VEHICLE 7/29/17 1:45 AM 3710 E Service LOOP DISORDERLY CONDUCT / UNREASONABLE OR EXCESSIVE BEHAVIOR 7/29/17 3:52 AM E McAuley Dr/ Twist ST PUBLIC INTOXICATION / DRINKING

IN PUBLIC

7/29/17 1:12 PM 100 Court ST REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 7/29/17 2:57 PM 909 Rosewood DR THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 7/29/17 9:44 PM 1550 Ingram BLVD DISORDERLY CONDUCT / UNREASONABLE OR EXCESSIVE BEHAVIOR 7/30/17 2:40 AM 100 Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 7/30/17 8:32 AM 725 N 18Th ST BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 7/30/17 9:05 AM 725 N 18Th ST GENERAL INFORMATION 7/30/17 10:31 AM 2007 E Service RD THEFT OF A FIREARM VALUED AT LESS THAN $2,500 7/30/17 10:33 AM 2309 E Service RD REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 7/30/17 1:43 PM 3100 E Polk AVE BATTERY – 3RD DEGREE / PURPOSE OF CAUSING INJURY, CAUSES INJURY 7/30/17 2:29 PM 1119 Clement RD CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 7/30/17 5:06 PM 1100 Martin Luther King Jr DR THEFT OF PROPERTY CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS 7/30/17 8:43 PM 715 Cornell AVE BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 7/31/17 3:19 AM 800 Martin Luther King Jr DR LOITERING 7/31/17 8:24 AM 800 Martin Luther King Jr DR THEFT OF PROPERTY CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS 7/31/17 8:35 AM 738 Dogwood CV CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 2ND DEGREE / RECKLESSLY DESTROYS 7/31/17 9:36 AM 2003 E Service RD BREAKING OR ENTERING / ARTICLES FROM VEHICLE 7/31/17 9:51 AM 206 S 7Th ST BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 7/31/17 1:42 PM 2115 E Jackson AVE BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 7/31/17 2:21 PM 798 W Service RD THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 – ALL OTHERS 7/31/17 2:31 PM South 4Th / West Jackson FAILURE TO APPEAR 7/31/17 3:32 PM 798 W Service RD GENERAL INFORMATION 7/31/17 4:34 PM 1103 Brookdale DR CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 2ND DEGREE / RECKLESSLY DESTROYS 7/31/17 4:46 PM 1550 Ingram BLVD A POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 7/31/17 4:48 PM 1550 Ingram BLVD A POSSESSION OF METH OR COCAINE LT 2GM 7/31/17 4:51 PM 1550 Ingram BLVD A POSSESSION OF METH OR COCAINE LT 2GM 7/31/17 5:10 PM 1550 Ingram BLVD A FORGERY 7/31/17 5:12 PM 100 Court St. FAILURE TO APPEAR 7/31/17 11:46 PM 306 S 31St ST 97 DISORDERLY CONDUCT 7/31/17 11:47 PM 1015 Cherry LN THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – VEHICLE PARTS AND ACCESSORIES

Marion Police Reports 7/25/17 – 7/31/17