Sports Briefs

• Crittenden County Boys & Girls Club — Football, Cheerleading and Fall soccer. Age groups Flag 4-6, Pee Wee Tackle 6-8, Little League Tackle 9-12. Cheerleading age 4-8 and 9-12. Soccer age groups 4-12. For more information, contact Darin McCollum or Tim Espinoza at the club, (870) 735-1658.

***

J.W. Rich Girls Club Fall Volleyball Sign-ups have started. Ages 8 to 18. Sports fee is $60. If your membership is due or you are a new member, the dues are $60. Don’t miss out! The club is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday & Friday, from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Wednesday, from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the summer. For more information, call (870) 732-5500, or visit the J.W. Rich Girls Club o Facebook.

***

• Marion Youth Sports Association — Football and Cheerleading sign-ups. Age groups: 4-6 Flag, 6-7 Tackle, 8-9 Tackle and 10-12 Tackle. Cheerleading 4-12 years old. Late sign-ups Aug. 15-18, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Burnetti Football Field, or online at marionyouthsports.siplay.com . Tryouts are scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 19. 6-7 yearolds at 9 a.m., 8-9 year-olds at 9:45 a.m., and 10-12 at 10:30 a.m. Season starts Sept. 9.

***

• Rotary Club of West Memphis and WM Utilities annual Golf Tournament benefit — Monday, Aug. 21, at Meadowbrook Country Club. Four-person Scramble, The Rtary Club of West Memphis contributes to the Rotary Foundation, who funds local, national and international humanitarian projects, as well as funding projects. The club also takes on projects such as providing dictionaries to local schools, sending high school students to Girl’s and Boy’s State and other youth programs, as well as providing scholarships to ASU Mid-South.

***

Memphis-East Arkansas Razorback Club Golf Scramble — Saturday, Sept. 16, at Irene Golf & Country Club, 8141 Irene Blvd., in Memphis. 4 Person scramble format, $500 per team, $125 for individual (Individual players who will be paired with others). Cost includes: Greens fees, cart, range balls, putt and chip contest, lunch and beverages and player gift. All proceeds from this event go to support the Razorback Foundation. Registration and lunch at 11:30 a.m. Shotgun start 1 p.m. Win a car — Holein- one Contest sponsored by Holly Chevrolet of Marion.

Long Drive and closest-tothe- pin prizes, as well as Razorback ticket raffles and memorabilia auctions. For registration information go to www.mearc.com or contact Greg Reece (901) 299-3259, Holmes Hammett (870) 6361134, or Scott Dicus (901) 230-6888.

***

• Delta Gymnastics classes — Classes available for ages 2 and up on Thursdays @ 5:15 p.m. For more information please contact Delta Gymnastics at 870-735-5900. John Beaumont jbeau.younglife@gmail.com, Sara Fenter – sfenter@fenterpt. com, or Jerry Fenter jfenter@fenerpt.com.

***

• Studio Gray Dance Clinic – at Boys & Girls Club of Crittenden County. Designed to help kids going into cheer, pom & hip hop. $10. To register, contact us at info@mystudiogray. com, or call 901-3036221.

