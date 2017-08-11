Who is my neighbor?

By Clayton Adams Jesus said; “Thou shalt love the Lord your God with all thy heart, and with all your soul, and with all your mind. This is the first and great commandment.

And the second is like unto it, You shall love your neighbor as yourself.”

(Matthew 22:37-39) The debate through the years has been “Who's my neighbor?” Who's your neighbor is not the focus of Jesus' command. The focus is to “love.” Love Christ, love our neighbor and love yourself.

Love is perhaps the least understood of all the human will and needs.

Love is described in 1 Corinthians 13 and is demonstrated in so many ways all throughout the Bible.

Loving God is a matter of choice. Some folks find it difficult to love God because they blame Him for the terrible things in life. Some folks don't love God because they have a misunderstanding of who He is. For example, if our earthly father was absent in our lives, or one has a father who was angry, unforgiving, uncaring and neglectful these characteristics and experiences are easily transferred to our understanding of who God is. But God does not have any of those qualities or characteristics. God gets blamed for much He hasn't done.

Loving others? This is possible when Christ changes our heart, our attitudes and motivations. If I want God's forgiveness I must forgive others as Jesus said in Matthew 6:15.

Everything in our culture works against accepting others. The government makes us identify ourselves by different standards. For instance, on government forms we must choose what color or “race” but in reality there is only one human “race” with many shades of color.

Religion is just as bad as our government when it comes to accepting others.

The most segregated time and place in our society is in our churches on a Sunday morning. Most of us worship the same God, read the same Holy Bible but we can't, won't or don't do it together. Why? Can it really be the simple answer that we don't love God as He desires?

Loving myself, I believe, is more difficult than loving others. Of the three mentioned in Jesus command, God, others and self, I say I love God, I say I love others but I sure prove that I love myself through the things I do. We must learn to love God first and foremost, then others then ourselves. If we can't, won't or don't love God first, there is no way we will properly love others and ourselves.

Love is proved primarily in actions, communicated in words and strengthened through relationship. The proof of our love, according the Bible is found in our actions; “For this is the love of God, that we keep His commandments; and His commandments are not burdensome.” (1 John 5:3) Jesus said; “If you continue in My word, then you are truly disciples of Mine; and you will know the truth, and the truth will make you free.” (John 8:31-32) Our love for God is proved in our actions, communicated through words (Prayer) and strengthened by our relationship with Him (Keeping His commandments). By these we prove our love to Him.

The proof of our love for God can best be stated in one word; Obedience.

When a person reads and studies God's Word, one is to prove love for Him by keeping His Word in one's life. His Word, not our feelings, not our will is to guide in all we do.

This hasn't always been so in my life and I struggle with this to this day.

Sometimes, I want what I want, do what I do and say what I say because I want to (Selfishness). This does not please the Lord and it frustrates me to no end.

This must be the same frustration the apostle Paul expressed in his letter to the believers in the city of Rome; “For I know that nothing good dwells in me, that is, in my flesh; for the willing is present in me, but the doing of good is not. For the good that I want, I do not do, but I practice the very evil that I do not want.” (Romans 7:18-19) This is exactly how I “feel.”

Very often I feel like a hypocrite because I am a hypocrite. I don't want to be a hypocrite but God does know my heart.

Loving God, others and myself is the beginning of the end of hypocrisy.

Clayton Adams is pastor at Earle First Assembly of God. You can e- mail him at cpalaa@ yahoo. com, or find Earle First Assembly on Facebook.

‘AWord from the Pastor’