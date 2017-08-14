Are we on a road with no off-ramps or U-turns ahead?

Local Commentary Now there is one thing up ahead and it stands out like nothing before and that is a toll booth, but it sits over to one side and it's entrance is to a small highway that is not very wide but it is where your toll has already been paid and it's up to you as to whether you bypass the booth or drive through it and then you are on this special but narrow super highway to where the one that paid your toll is waiting on you.

Once you get on this highway, the first thing that you notice is the traffic is not very heavy at all compared to the one that you just came off of and it being eight lanes and the traffic lined up bumper to bumper for miles. It looks like all those on that highway are just having a ball and partying and doing those things that make them so happy but do they understand what is waiting on them when the party is over and the road runs out.

There seems to be something strange that happened when you went through the booth and that was this new feeling that has now come over you and it's something like you have never experienced before in you whole life up to this point. It seems like that new feeling is coming straight out of the heart and you have never given the heart to much thought before other than you knew that it had to keep beating so that you can keep living.

Now you are rolling along and at my age we used to say tooling along, or motoring along at a pretty good clip and you notice that ever short distance you travel there is another toll booth sitting over on the side of the big highway where there is almost traffic jams constantly because of so many people being on that road and most all of the travelers go right on passed the booths and keep going at a high rate of speed.

Now as you go along on your highway, one thing that you notice is you have this feeling that on this highway you have the greatest feeling of happiness that you could ever hope for. Maybe it's because when you went through the toll booth you were given some information as to where you were going to end up by going down this highway.

When you look way up ahead on the road you see a bright light in the distance and it never seems to go away or you don't seem to get any closer but it is always there but maybe you will get to it when you get a little older or have a reason to leave the highway and go straight to the light.

As you go down this road you see some beautiful scenery and for some reason you understand that only God could have made something so beautiful. There is one thing that causes you to wonder, and that is why every once in awhile your eyes seem to look over on the old road that you used to be on and all that stuff that you used to do beckons you to come back over for awhile because it won’t hurt you to have some of this great fun that all the travelers on the old road that you used to be on are having.

One of the biggest things that you notice is the big eight lane highway has all these big billboards that try to tell you to give some of the things a try. Like stop ahead and check out the new Casinos and the strip joints and all the drugs that you could ever want. Over on this road there is a billboard that says on this highway we will never make you feel guilty of anything that you want to do so go ahead and do it.

How about stopping at some of the houses where you can be fixed up with some beautiful ladies and if by chance you get one pregnant not to worry because next door is a Planned Parenthood clinic and they will take care of it for you and it want cost you a penny because they have figured out a way of getting someone else to pay for it.

Besides it's your body and you can do what ever you want to with it and nobody will make you think any different and I mean nobody. Because you have still got that flesh side still hanging on, you are starting to think maybe if I try just a little of what that other highway has to offer and what would it hurt and besides that no one will ever know if I slip over there and not stay to long.

But for your information there are all the angels in Heaven and God himself that is watching you and also the Holy Spirit of God that lives in your heart so to think that no one is watching is a total lie that you are telling yourself.

Another stumbling block is old Satan, you know the one that you used to know personally but now when you drove through the toll booth he lost another one to God and he doesn't like that one bit so one of the things that he is left with as far as you is to use you by enticing you to do something where someone else will look at your life and say about you, I knew that what he said he did with God was not true because just look at some of the stuff that he is doing over on the eight lane highway because if it had been real then he would not be doing some of the things that he is doing.

Now you think about that for awhile and think what problems that you might be causing God and bringing tears to the Holy Spirit that lives in your heart when you decided to go through that toll booth but want to still sample some of the old life that you used to live. You want be a perfect person when you go through the toll booth, but for God you ought to fight every step of the way because when you go through the booth the battle really begins. But anyway that's up to you and him so God bless you and all your loved ones.

Bill McFerrin is a West Memphis man with some things to say and a certain way of saying them.

By Bill McFerrin