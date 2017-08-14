Junior Black Knights jam out in exhibition games

In their annual jamboree, the West Memphis Christian Junior High Black Knights showed impressive play making ability on offense and a stout defense

Football is back in Crittenden County and for a couple hours last Thursday night all of the world's problems faded as West Memphis Christian fans were treated to a quick hitting offense and a smothering defense from their Junior High Black Knights.

The Junior Knights hosted Tunica Academy and Lee Academy in their annual junior high jamboree, defeating both teams 12-0 and 6-0, respectively, with games consisting of a 20minute running clock and each team beginning their drives on their respective 30-yard lines.

Junior Knights head coach Darrow Anderson says that besides a few penalties which can be chalked up to rust, the West Memphis Christian Junior High team should possess a highpowered offense.

“We’re going to be very explosive offensively,” Anderson said. “I thought defensively we played very well. We had too many mistakes offensively as far as penalties; jumping offsides, holding calls and stuff like that. But, it’s noting we can’t clean up. This was our first time in live action. So, I think we did a good job. We’ve just got to tune up on a few things next week.”

Driving the Junior Knights down the field in their opening drive of their first scrimmage against Tunica Academy were a duo of speedy ninth graders, Elijah Euylls and Dantonio Moore. Moore picked up 20 yards on two carries to start off the Junior Knights drive before Euylls received a pitch from quarterback Jacob Hatcher, dashing 26 yards off of the left side to pay dirt and giving West Memphis Christian an early lead of 6-0.

Euylls’ elusiveness drew a pleasant surprise from his coach.

“Actually, he was pretty dang good,” Anderson said laughing. “He busted off the plays. He’s very quick.

He’s got good hands. He’s hard to tackle and he’s very explosive when he touches it. Anytime he gets the ball, he’s got the potential to score.” Euylls also hauled in a 20yard pass which he brought down to the Tunica 30-yard line, but the ball was stripped from the Junior Knights running back, rolling down to the visiting team’s 21. Not to worry though for Euylls as his quarterback Hatcher, playing defense, intercepted Tunica’s pass attempt on the very next play and returned the pick 23 yards for the Junior Knights second score of the game and a 12-0 advantage.

In their next contest against Lee Academy, West Memphis Christian scored the game’s only touchdown as Euylls dazzled fans and the Lee Academy defense by taking the ball 70 yards off of the right side on the first play from scrimmage to score for the Junior Knights.

But, no matter which way he is going, Anderson says that Euylls possesses the ability to make tacklers miss.

“That’s the thing with him, when he changes direction, he’s full speed off of one cut to the next,” Anderson said. “There’s not a transgression between cuts and speeds. Everything’s happening for him and the moment he makes that cut, he’s gone.”

Euylls finished the two scrimmages with a combined 101 yards.

Not to be outdone, Moore also made a significant impact in the Junior Knights offense. The West Memphis Christian ninth grader picked up a total of 25 rushing yards (not counting a 27-yard rush which Moore tiptoed inside the right pilon that was called back due to an offensive penalty) and 26 receiving yards on three receptions.

Anderson says he’s looking for Moore to emerge as Hatcher’s go to option at receiver this season.

“He’s got good hands, runs good routes and works hard,” Anderson said.

“He’ll be one of our best receivers.”

Overall, Hatcher completed six out of nine passes on the night for 61 yards through the air and added 44 yards with his feet.

Anderson says that fans can expect to see Hatcher air the ball out more during the regular season but that he was impressed with his quarterback’s awareness in the pocket and ability to move the chains on the ground.

“Jacob will throw the football a good bit,” Anderson said. “I expect us to throw it. He made some good reads. He ran the football well which I expected him to do. The things I want to see the most out of Jacob as his passing progresses is him getting used to seeing reads, working down on his reads. But, he’ll get that. That just comes from experience.”

Experience is something the Junior Knights are getting a lot of in practice, going up against their high school counterparts the Black Knights. Practicing against higher quality competition than most of the teams they will see on the field this season helps the junior high team elevate it’s play, according to Anderson. And, that’s a good thing as the West Memphis Christian coach expects to get a lot of his junior high players playing time on the high school level this season.

“It makes a big difference,” Anderson said.

“They play against the high school guys every week and they get out here against the guys in junior high and they’re not scared of them. They’re used to going against the bigger, older guys that we got. I believe that’s a big part of it.”

Defensively, the Junior Knights dominated, holding their opponents to a combined 19 yards of total offense. Anderson gives all of the credit for the defense’s stellar play to his assistant coach Marcus Davidson and the preparation the junior high defensive guys have put in to this point.

“Coach Davidson has got them where they need to be,” Anderson said. “He’s come in and he’s got them in a 5-2 and he’s basically taken a lot of young and inexperienced lineman and basically said, ‘We’re going to put these guys up front and let our athletes make plays’…I was really pleasantly surprised with our junior high defense.”

The West Memphis Christian Junior High Knights kick off their regular season this Thursday in a rivalry game against Marshall Academy at West Memphis Christian.

Kickoff is slated for 7:00 p.m.

