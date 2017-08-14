HOROSCOPE MOEOSCOIPE

For Tuesday, August 15, 2017 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) If out shopping for beautiful things for your home today, don't go overboard. On the upside, this is a great day to entertain at home. Invite the gang over!

You can make money with your words today, which is good news for people who write, sell, market, teach or act. This also is a positive day to deal with relatives.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) 'There's gold in them thar hills!' Look for ways to boost your income, because you can do this today. If out shopping, a major purchase might thrill you.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) This is a pleasant, feel-good day. If shopping for wardrobe goodies, you will likely go overboard (which can be so much fun).

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) You will enjoy solitude in beautiful surroundings today. You need rest and relaxation in a peaceful environment.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) This is a fabulous day to schmooze with friends; and in particular, to interact with groups. Your dealings with artistic, creative people will benefit you today and in the future.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) You make a wonderful impression on bosses, parents, teachers and VIPs today. In fact, someone might see you as an expert and ask for your advice about how to improve something.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) Travel for pleasure is your top choice today if you can manage this. If not, then enjoy exploring the surroundings of your own city or town. There is beauty everywhere if you just look.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) Keep your pockets open, because gifts, goodies and favors from others will come your way today. It's a good day to ask for a loan or a mortgage.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Relationships with partners and close friends are particularly upbeat and friendly today. You also make a wonderful impression on members of the general public.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) Your job will be a source of joy and pride today. Temporarily, you might have difficulty with a boss – but that's just a brief cloud on your horizon.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) Mae West said, 'Too much of a good thing can be wonderful.' This could be your problem today, because this is a day full of parties! Romance and fun times are yours!

YOU BORN TODAY: You are kind-hearted and empathetic. You also are artistically inclined. Many of you will become a student or teacher this year, because your capacity for research and understanding is at its very best. It's a good time to reflect on the past and plan for the future. This will not tend to be a year of action, but rather a year of waiting and development.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)