News Briefs

The Evening Times prints briefs about events for organizations, schools and governmental agencies. News briefs are accepted at the Times office, by fax at 735- 1020 or by e- mail news@ theeveningtimes. com. Always include contact information.

– Monday, Aug. 14, 5:30 p.m., at City Hall. The purpose of this called meeting is to resolve unanswered questions pertaining to the site plan for the I-55 Interstate Body Shop and Auto Sales.

• Delta Market – Every third Tuesday through October (Aug. 15, Sept. 19 and Oct. 17) at the ASU-Mid South north campus parking lot with food, produce flowers, crafts, art and merchandise. New times are 3 to 7 p.m.

• Crittenden County AARP Meeting – Tuesday, Aug. 15 from 11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. at East Arkansas Family Health Center. Guest speakers this month will be Dr. Susan Ward-Jones CEO of East Arkansas Family Health Center, Crittenden County Assessor Kim Hollowell, State Representative Monte Hodges and Mr. Calvin Pepper Marketing Director for LSCI. Individuals 50 years old and older are invited.

• Families In Transition Support Group Meetings – For victims of domestic violence. If interested in attending a support group contact Nyya Denson at 870-7324077. Nyya can be reached on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 4 to 9 p.m.

• Sing 4 a Cure – Marion Church of God in Christ along with New Bethel COGIC will present a special evening of musical entertainment ‘Sing 4 a Cure.’ Choirs, Soloist and Musicians of North East Arkansas hosts a Gospel/Christian Concert Saturday, Aug. 19 beginning at 5 p.m. to be held at Beautiful Zion MB Church, 420 S. 15th St., West Memphis. Proceeds from the event will go to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital. For more information go to sing4acure.org or contact Maurice Fuller at 501-3980641 or Tamar Brown at 870340-1103.

• 2nd Annual Back to School Drive – Saturday, Aug. 19 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the VFW, 406 S. Avalon, West Memphis. Sponsored by LAAD Staffing Inc., Sisterhood, Dorothy’s Enterprises and Maben’s Senior and Youth Activities Program. For more information call 901-650-3195 or 870514-8415.

• Eclipse Event at the West Memphis Public Library – You might have heart that a large swath of the United States will experience a total solar eclipse on Monday, Aug. 21st. West Memphis does not fall within that swath, but we will experience a partial solar eclipse with a .94 magnitude. This means that the maximum view of the sun will be a tiny sliver at the eclipse's peak. So, the West Memphis Public Library is hosting an Almost Total Eclipse event for all ages from 1 to 2 p.m. Weather permitting, we will gather in Hicks Park adjacent to the library and watch while the moon crosses the sun. Eclipse glasses will be provided while supplies last, as well as eclipse-themed snacks. In the case of inclement weather, the library will live stream the eclipse in our conference room. The next time there will be an eclipse of this magnitude will be in 2024, so don't miss this opportunity to see such a rare celestial event! The West Memphis Public Library is located at 213 N. Avalon and the phone number is (870) 732-7590.

• Wonder City Boys and Girls Club Summer Food Program – We will only serve breakfast (8 to 9 a.m.) and lunch (11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.) at 412 S. 25th St., West Memphis. We will no longer serve at The Academies of West Memphis.

• Edmondson Wedlock Alumni Association Labor Day Tentative Weekend Itinerary – Friday, Sept. 1, 6:30 p.m. Meet & Greet Comfort Suites, West Memphis. Saturday, Sept. 2, Parade Step Off from Lloyd Campbell Park, 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, Gala Celebration “Ron’s Place” 7 p.m. Tickets $25. Sunday, Sept. 3, Cook Out “Ron’s Place” 2 p.m. Edmondson. For more information contact Sylestine Mack at 870-7322039.

• Arkansas Connection Rebirth – Sponsored by J.S. Phelix Alumni Committee Sept. 16, 1 to 6 p.m. at Wonder City Boys and Girls Club, 412 S. 25th St., West Memphis. Advance payment per person 10 yrs. old and up $25, day of event 10 yrs. old and up $35. All ages under 10 yrs. old free. All advance payments should be mailed to J.S. Phelix Alumni, P.O. Box 5591, West Memphis, AR 72303. Fun, Food, Fellowship, Games and Laughter. For more information contact Mary Brown Catha at 901-828-4913.

• Pride of Ruth/St. Peters #336 Back to School Rally – Monday, Sept. 18 from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Masonic Hall, 211 S. 13th St., West Memphis. Giving away school supplies, voter registration, information on healthy eating habits for children and information on bullying. Officers Nichelle Murray W.M., Eddie West W.P. Cheryl Ross A.M., Leola Tate, secretary, Gloria Catha, assistant secretary, Annie Johnson, treasurer. Contact Cheryl Ross for additional information at 901-568-7218.

• Hometown Crawfordsville Harvest Festival – Saturday, Oct. 14, 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. For 5K Run/Walk call Alex Alpe at 870-494-5947, Bakeoff call Michael Underwood at 562-857-1719 and Cricket Briggs at 901-652-5521. Arts and Crafts vendors call Corine Miller at 870-823-5854, Terri Watson at 901-262-4874, Jo Zachary (leave message) at 870-514-6143. For other information call Susan Marotti at 870-636-5822 and Joe Marotti at 870-514-0416. **NO PETS ALLOWED**

• Woolfolk Public Library Story Hour – Come enjoy stories, crafts and a snack at the library, 100 N. Currie St., Marion every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.

• Al-Anon & Alateen meetings – Mondays at 8 p.m. and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. at 1233 Park Drive, West Memphis. Call 870-735-5217. Go to www.ar.al-anon.alateen.org.

• Hughes High School 1972 Class Reunion – The Hughes High School Class of 1972 is planning their 46th class reunion for the Memorial Day weekend in 2018. Planning meetings are being held the third Saturday of each month at the Anthonyville MB Church, 1961 Hwy. 147 S., Proctor. All class members are asked to attend. For further information on these meetings and the reunion please contact Claudette D. Dubois at 870792-7648.

• Fish Fry the Last Friday in each month – VFW Post 5225, 406 S. Avalon, West Memphis. Eat in or carry out.

• American Legion Post 53 – Fish fry 1st Friday of every month. Food served from 5-8 p.m. Karaoke every Friday and Saturday night at 7 p.m. Bingo Monday’s at 7 p.m., 150 Legion Road. 735-8803.

Called Planning Commission Meeting