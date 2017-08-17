2017 Fantasy Football Preview

Everything you need to know to put together the ultimate fantasy team this season, including favorites, sleepers and bust

The NFL regular season is right around the corner and that means Fantasy Football drafts are getting underway around the country.

Losers will wallow in a pit of anguish as their teams take a dive, friendships will go through the ultimate test and a few winners will relish in the joy of victory. In order to help you be one of the later, here are my top three skill players at each position for points per reception leagues, one sleeper and one bust for each category.

Quarterbacks: 1) Tom Brady (NE) – If Brady is indeed human and ages like the rest of us, it’s unnoticeable. With the Patriots acquisition of Brandin Cooks, New England has all of the weapons for the Patriots leader to enjoy another stellar year behind center.

2) Aaron Rodgers (GB) – Rodgers just had his first ever season passing for over 4,000 yards and 40 touchdowns and is a pillar of consistency, not missing a game in the last three seasons. As if Green Bay’s passing attack wasn’t already potent enough, the Packers added veteran tight end Martellus Bennett who just put up 700 receiving yards and 7 touchdowns last season in New England, playing second fiddle at tight end to Rob Gronkowski.

3) Matt Ryan (ATL) – Matty Ice is coming off a career best season in passing yards and touchdowns (4,944 and 38 respectively). Ryan hasn’t missed a game in the past six seasons and with Julio Jones as his number one target, expect the Falcons passing game to once again be one of the best in the league.

Sleeper) Marcus Mariota (TEN) – Mariota ranked 10th in the NFL last season with a 95.6 quarterback rating, playing with an unproven group of receivers. The Titans have added veteran Eric Decker, and rookie Corey Davis to go along with tight end Delanie Walker. Though the Titans will still be a smashmouth ballclub with Demarco Murray and one of the best offensive lines in the NFL, expect Mariota’s progression behind center to take a huge leap this season for what should be a high-potent Tennessee offense.

Bust) Cam Newton (CAR) – Newton took a huge step backwards last season. The Panthers want him to rush less. Newton says he will not change his play style. One must wonder how much more punishment the Panthers star can endure. Also, Newton has thrown double digit interceptions in each of his six seasons in the NFL. Stay away.

Running backs: 1) David Johnson (ARI) – The Cardinals lead back accumulated 2,118 total yards and 20 total touchdowns last season. He also had a better year catching the ball than most receivers with 80 receptions and 879 yards though the air in 2016. Expect him to lead all backs again this season.

2) Devonta Freeman (ATL) – Freeman has become the lead back in Atlanta with over 1,000 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground in each of his last two seasons. The Falcons lead rusher also has a total of 127 receptions and 1,040 receiving yards in his past two seasons, proving him as a top-tier pass catching running back. 3) Le’Veon Bell (PIT) – This is a risky pick as Bell has only played a full season once in his four-year career and is currently holding out in protest of the Steelers using their franchise tag on him. But, if Bell is on the field, he’s deadly. Pittsburgh’s lead back gained 1,268 yards on the ground and hauled in 75 receptions last season in only 12 games. Keep an eye on his contract negotiations, but if he is on the Steelers roster come opening day, feel safe with this selection.

Sleeper) Lamar Miller (HOU) – Miller only scored six total touchdowns last season and has never rushed for double digit scores. But, he did carry the ball for 1,073 yards and hauled in 31 receptions. With the Texans playing again with an unproven quarterback, be it Tom Savage or Deshaun Watson, expect Houston to rely heavily on their lead back.

Bust) Jay Ajayi (MIA) – Ajayi bust on the fantasy scene last year with three games of over 200 yards rushing. But, outside of those monster games, the Dolphins lead back only mustered over 100 yards rushing once during the season, Week 7 against the struggling Jets. However, that poor Jets defense actually held Ajayi to 51 yards in their second match of the season. Also, in PPR leagues, Ajayi won’t contribute much. He only grabbed a total of 27 receptions last season. Don’t waste an early pick on him. Receivers: 1) Antonio Brown (PIT) – Brown has over 100 receptions, over 1,200 receiving and at least 10 touchdowns in each of his last three seasons. As long as Ben Roethlisberger is healthy enough to throw him the ball (which is always a real concern) fantasy fans should expect more of the same from the Steelers pass catcher.

2) Julio Jones (ATL) – Jones is ranked second but “1B” may be a more appropriate ranking. He hauled in 1,409 receiving yards last season. But, his 83 receptions and only six touchdowns last season is why the Falcons top pass catcher comes in right behind Brown on this list.

3) Jordy Nelson (GB) – There are a lot of weapons in Green Bay but Nelson is as reliable as they come. In each of the last two season’s he’s played (2014 and 2016), he has 97 and 98 receptions on 151 and 152 targets respectively. He’s also a consistent touchdown machine with 13 and 14 touchdowns in each of those respective seasons.

Sleeper) Jeremy Maclin (BAL) – Maclin is a deepthreat nightmare that hasn’t been utilized properly in Kansas City with a quarterback in Alex Smith who doesn’t possess big play ability. The speedy Maclin is now in Baltimore with an offense that led the league in passing attempts each of the past two seasons and a quarterback in Joe Flacco who loves to throw the deep ball. A huge year for Maclin could be in the cards.

Bust) DeAndre Hopkins (HOU) – Hopkins has big play ability but without a decent quarterback throwing him the ball, the ceiling is limited. Such was the case last season as the Texans star hauled in only about half of his targets (78/150), putting up only 954 yards and four touchdowns.

Tight End: 1) Rob Gronkowski (NE) – If Gronk stays healthy, there’s not a better option in the game. Period. I don’t feel like I have to explain why.

2) Greg Olsen (CAR) – Olsen hasn’t missed a game since his rookie season in 2007. He’s Cam Newton’s best friend in the passing game with at least 70 catches in of his last four seasons and over 1,000 yards through the air in the last three of those seasons. Prior to last season, he had six straight years with at least five touchdown grabs. Trust him.

3) Travis Kelce (KC) – There are certainly more exciting names that could be on this list but few others catch as many passes as Kelce. Without Maclin, the Chiefs will have to rely more on Kelce this year. The Kansas City tight end is coming off his best season with 85 receptions and 1,125 receiving yards (both career best). Expect Alex Smith to continue to rely heavily on him.

Sleeper) – Hunter Henry (LAC) – Henry is technically behind Antonio Gates on the Charges depth chart. But, Gates is really more of a mentor than a premier tight end at this point. With Henry coming off his rookie season with 36 receptions, 478 yards and an impressive touchdown total of eight, the former Razorback is quickly becoming a must-have tight end in fantasy leagues.

Bust) – Eric Ebron (DET) – Every season I think Ebron is going to have a breakout year and every season I’m disappointed. In Detroit’s pass-happy offense, Ebron should be producing at a higher level and the 6-4 target has only recorded a single touchdown in two of his first three seasons. There are better options.

The NFL regular season kicks off when the New England Patriots hosts the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday, Sept. 7, at 7:30 p.m.

By Collins Peeples