HOROSCOPE M(Q)MO§€(Q)IPE

TMJMJS (Apirffl 2® to May 2® (GEMIMI (Mæy 21 to Jom® 2d

For Friday, August 18, 2017 ARIES (March 21 to April 19)

Relationships with parents and bosses might be a bit dicey today, because you might feel rebellious about something that they do, especially if they throw you a curveball. Don't overreact. Wait until the dust settles.

Travel plans might change today, or you might have an upsetting discussion about politics, religion or racial issues. Avoid these if you can. (Who needs this?)

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) Double-check your banking details and anything having to do with shared property, inheritances, taxes and debt. Something unforeseen might affect these areas. Be on guard.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) A friend or partner might surprise you with a fun suggestion today, or alternatively, he or she might change your plans. (It could be anything.) Fortunately, it's really a minor thing to cope with. No biggie.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) Computer glitches, power outages or staff shortages might create a few problems at work today. Therefore, give yourself extra time so that you have wiggle room to deal with the unexpected.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) Social plans might change today. Be aware of this. Doublecheck your reservations. On the other hand, you might get a surprise invitation somewhere! Yay!

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) Be patient with family members, especially a female family member, in order to avoid an argument today.

LEO (JJimlly 23 to Amigo 22) VM(GO (Amgo 23 to S®pt 22) LEBEA (S®pfL 23 to Oslo 22)

CAPMCCMRN (ID®®,, 22 to Jam, 19)

Something unexpected definitely will crop up at home. Easy does it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) Think before you speak or act today to avoid regret later. A very minor accident-prone influence is present, which means you have to be mindful. You can do this.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) Keep an eye on your money and your possessions today, because something unexpected might occur. Guard what you own against loss or theft.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) Because you feel restless today, you have to protect yourself against rash actions or speaking out and saying something you later regret. Guard your response. Think about the impression you will create on others.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) Don't be worried if you feel restless or apprehensive today, because many people feel the same way. This is a fleeting feeling that will be gone by the late afternoon.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) Expect a few surprises from a female acquaintance today. Whatever happens might broaden your outlook on things and perhaps even change your goals.

YOU BORN TODAY: Because you are in the beginning of a new nine-year cycle, this is the year to clarify your goals and begin to act on them. Hard work may be necessary to get a new venture moving. Fortunately, you will feel physically strong this year. This is a powerful year; use it to its full advantage.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)