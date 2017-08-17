Live Bait Shops

Times Outdoors Columnist A few issues ago I reported that the only live bait stores were either at Horseshoe Lake or off I-40 where Hwy. 79 goes to Hughes. I was definitely wrong. I have discovered two well equipped and stocked stores. I visited both shops and was impressed with how friendly the owners were and how good the service was.

Jones’ Bait and Tackle is located in West Memphis at the corner of W. Tyler and Woods street. Tyree Jones has been in business for 12 years at the same location. He is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the week and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

on Sunday. He has a good supply of rods, reels, poles, hooks, and other fishing equipment. Some people thought he had closed his shop, but that is incorrect.

If he is not in the bait store, he is at the tire company next door, so just walk next door for service.

My 3 Girls Corner Store in Jericho is owned by Callie Butler. She opened in February of this year.

The shop is on the way to Wapannocca with easy parking. The shop is open from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

during the week and 6:30 to 8 a.m. on Sunday. The store is closed on Wednesday. This bait shop has fishing tackle, poles, nets, coolers, and also some snacks and ice. They have hunting and fishing license along with crickets, worms, minnows and surprisingly, goldfish for the catfishermen.

Both of these bait shops are locally owned and offer good service and products.

We need to supports our local businesses.

These two bait shops have not been well known, so we visited a lake that is not as well fished as some other local lakes. I drove over the levee to visit the Happy Valley Ramp on Mound City Chute. Mound City is an old ox-bow lake off the Mississippi River.

Jimmy Holderfield has run the boat camp for 20 years. Happy Valley is open to the public and charges $6 to launch your boat. A lot that furnishes water and sewage, can be rented for $80 a month. There is no boat rental. The catfishing is good year round with the crappie and bream very good in the cooler weather. There were a lot of crappie caught in the early spring.

Jimmy warns to beware of the jumping carp. All the river chutes have a large population of these unwanted fish. The lake is close to the old Mound City Store that was used in the movie as a honky tonk.

Hunting season is a short time away with dove season opening on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.

If a new gun is in the future, check with Bryan Simonetti at City Cash Pawn in Marion. He has a good variety of guns and his prices are much better than the Memphis gun stores and a transfer fee is not required. He also has a wide variety of ammo at competitive prices.

Toby at ANN’S on Broadway has a good sale on select items. He has the new Sitka timber pattern that is half the weight and 2X the warmth of most hunting clothes and he says it is $100 less expensive one of his competitors in Arkansas. He also has Rocky Waterfowl. There is 30% off select items until dove season that includes some waders and other gear. This is a good time to get those new hunting clothes that are warm and dry.

Fishing is very spotty with a few people doing well, but most fishermen are having problems getting enough for a fish fry.

Catfish are the most consistent being caught on the lakes. Some of the small ponds and bar pits are producing mixed sizes of bream and a bunch of gar.

A gar is always a battle, no matter how big he is.

With dove season rapidly approaching, this is a good time to take that young hunter out and “bust” some clay targets. Practice will probably do everybody some good! This is also a good time to clean last year’s trophies out of your freezer and take them to Lakeside Taxidermy that offers quality work and fast service at reasonable prices.

If anyone has a free or paid duck hunt let me know!

