News Briefs

The Evening Times prints briefs about events for organizations, schools and governmental agencies. News briefs are accepted at the Times office, by fax at 735- 1020 or by e- mail news@ theeveningtimes. com. Always include contact information.

– Marion Church of God in Christ along with New Bethel COGIC will present a special evening of musical entertainment ‘Sing 4 a Cure.’ Choirs, Soloist and Musicians of North East Arkansas hosts a Gospel/Christian Concert Saturday, Aug. 19 beginning at 5 p.m. to be held at Beautiful Zion MB Church, 420 S. 15th St., West Memphis. Proceeds from the event will go to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital. For more information go to sing4acure.org or contact Maurice Fuller at 501-3980641 or Tamar Brown at 870340-1103.

• Crittenden County Landlords Association Meeting – Thursday, Aug. 17 at 6:30 p.m. at Shoney’s West Memphis. Program: Crittenden County Drug Task Officers.

• 2nd Annual Back to School Drive – Saturday, Aug. 19 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the VFW, 406 S. Avalon, West Memphis. Sponsored by LAAD Staffing Inc., Sisterhood, Dorothy’s Enterprises and Maben’s Senior and Youth Activities Program. For more information call 901-650-3195 or 870514-8415.

• Hope House Ministries Warehouse Giveaway – Saturday, Aug. 19 starting at 8:30 a.m. at 653 Hwy. 77, West Memphis. Everything is free but you are asked to leave a donation if you can. Clothes, books, toys, dishes and more. Everyone is welcome. Come take what you need.

• Eclipse Event at the West Memphis Public Library – You might have heart that a large swath of the United States will experience a total solar eclipse on Monday, Aug. 21st. West Memphis does not fall within that swath, but we will experience a partial solar eclipse with a .94 magnitude. This means that the maximum view of the sun will be a tiny sliver at the eclipse's peak. So, the West Memphis Public Library is hosting an Almost Total Eclipse event for all ages from 1 to 2 p.m. Weather permitting, we will gather in Hicks Park adjacent to the library and watch while the moon crosses the sun. Eclipse glasses will be provided while supplies last, as well as eclipse-themed snacks. In the case of inclement weather, the library will live stream the eclipse in our conference room. The next time there will be an eclipse of this magnitude will be in 2024, so don't miss this opportunity to see such a rare celestial event! The West Memphis Public Library is located at 213 N. Avalon and the phone number is (870) 732-7590.

• Crittenden County NAACP Monthly Meeting – Monday Aug. 21 at 6 p.m. at 812 E. Broadway (Afrika Bookstore). Mr. Fred Leonard with State Farm Insurance will be the guest speaker. He will answer questions about insurance needs as well as provide information about what State Farm has to offer its clients. The community is invited.

• Dr. Glen Fenter to speak on the Future of Marion School District – Monday, Aug. 21 at 6 p.m. at the Marion Performing Arts Center. Free and open to the public.

• Marion Chamber of Commerce Quarterly Luncheon – Thursday, Aug. 24 from 12 to 1 p.m. in the Lobby of the Marion Performing Arts Center on the MHS Campus, #1 Patriot Drive, Marion. Speaker Stacy Hurst Director of the Department of Arkansas Heritage. Lunch $12. RSVP to Tracy Brick at 870-739-6041 by Aug. 21st.

• Back to School Bash – First United Methodist Church West Memphis Sunday, Aug. 27 from 3 to 5 p.m. It is a free community event with food, inflatable fun, emergency vehicles with police, firefighters and emergency service representatives, free dental checks, free haircuts and free backpacks while supplies last. Come and join the celebration.

• Wonder City Boys and Girls Club Summer Food Program – We will only serve breakfast (8 to 9 a.m.) and lunch (11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.) at 412 S. 25th St., West Memphis. We will no longer serve at The Academies of West Memphis.

• Edmondson Wedlock Alumni Association Labor Day Tentative Weekend Itinerary – Friday, Sept. 1, 6:30 p.m. Meet & Greet Comfort Suites, West Memphis. Saturday, Sept. 2, Parade Step Off from Lloyd Campbell Park, 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, Gala Celebration “Ron’s Place” 7 p.m. Tickets $25. Sunday, Sept. 3, Cook Out “Ron’s Place” 2 p.m. Edmondson. For more information contact Sylestine Mack at 870-7322039.

• Families In Transition Support Group Meetings – For victims of domestic violence. If interested in attending a support group contact Nyya Denson at 870-7324077. Nyya can be reached on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 4 to 9 p.m.

• Marion Chamber Annual Awards Banquet – Thursday, Sept. 14 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Southland Park Gaming and Racing. Speaker Brian Welton, CEO Baptist Memorial Hospital Crittenden. Tickets $50 each or $450 for a table of 10. Contact the Marion Chamber of Commerce for tickets at 870-739-6041 or marionchamber. org

• Arkansas Connection Rebirth – Sponsored by J.S. Phelix Alumni Committee Sept. 16, 1 to 6 p.m. at Wonder City Boys and Girls Club, 412 S. 25th St., West Memphis. Advance payment per person 10 yrs. old and up $25, day of event 10 yrs. old and up $35. All ages under 10 yrs. old free. All advance payments should be mailed to J.S. Phelix Alumni, P.O. Box 5591, West Memphis, AR 72303. Fun, Food, Fellowship, Games and Laughter. For more information contact Mary Brown Catha at 901-828-4913.

• Pride of Ruth/St. Peters #336 Back to School Rally – Monday, Sept. 18 from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Masonic Hall, 211 S. 13th St., West Memphis. Giving away school supplies, voter registration, information on healthy eating habits for children and information on bullying. Officers Nichelle Murray W.M., Eddie West W.P. Cheryl Ross A.M., Leola Tate, secretary, Gloria Catha, assistant secretary, Annie Johnson, treasurer. Contact Cheryl Ross for additional information at 901-568-7218.

• Delta Market – Every third Tuesday through October (Sept. 19 and Oct. 17) at the ASU-Mid South north campus parking lot with food, produce flowers, crafts, art and merchandise. New times are 3 to 7 p.m.

• Marion Community Health Fair – Saturday, Oct. 7 from 9 a.m. until 12 noon. Free and open to the public in the lobby of the Marion Performing Arts Center on the MHS Campus. To book healthcare provider booth space contact Tracy Brick Marion Chamber of Commerce at 870-739-6041 or tracy.brick@marionarkansas. org

• Hometown Crawfordsville Harvest Festival – Saturday, Oct. 14, 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. For 5K Run/Walk call Alex Alpe at 870-494-5947, Bakeoff call Michael Underwood at 562-857-1719 and Cricket Briggs at 901-652-5521. Arts and Crafts vendors call Corine Miller at 870-823-5854, Terri Watson at 901-262-4874, Jo Zachary (leave message) at 870-514-6143. For other information call Susan Marotti at 870-636-5822 and Joe Marotti at 870-514-0416. **NO PETS ALLOWED**

• Woolfolk Public Library Story Hour – Come enjoy stories, crafts and a snack at the library, 100 N. Currie St., Marion every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.

• Al-Anon & Alateen meetings – Mondays at 8 p.m. and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. at 1233 Park Drive, West Memphis. Call 870-735-5217. Go to www.ar.al-anon.alateen.org.

• Hughes High School 1972 Class Reunion – The Hughes High School Class of 1972 is planning their 46th class reunion for the Memorial Day weekend in 2018. Planning meetings are being held the third Saturday of each month at the Anthonyville MB Church, 1961 Hwy. 147 S., Proctor. All class members are asked to attend. For further information on these meetings and the reunion please contact Claudette D. Dubois at 870792-7648.

• Fish Fry the Last Friday in each month – VFW Post 5225, 406 S. Avalon, West Memphis. Eat in or carry out.

• American Legion Post 53 – Fish fry 1st Friday of every month. Food served from 5-8 p.m. Karaoke every Friday and Saturday night at 7 p.m. Bingo Monday’s at 7 p.m., 150 Legion Road. 735-8803.

• Arkansas State University Degree Center – Offering admission, advising, and scholarship information/assistance for students interested in attending Arkansas State University-Jonesboro on the ASU Mid-South campus. Students can major in Criminology, Business, Nursing, or Education and live locally. Assistance is available Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information call, Kennidi Ridgell, Degree .

• 15th Street Childcare Development Center – Announced its sponsorship of the USDA Food Program. Meals will be available at no separate charge or at a reduced charge for National School Lunch Program and at no charge for Child and Adult Care Program.

• Volunteer Drivers Needed – Jim Fiveash, the commander of the American Legion Post 53 needs Volunteer Van Drivers to transport veterans who live in Crittenden County to their VA appointments at the Memphis VA Medical Center and the new Primary Clinic in East Memphis. A 10 passenger transportation van will be furnished by the VA. For requirements and information contact Patrick Kennedy, LCSW, at 901-523-8990, ext. 5540.

• American Red Cross Volunteers Needed – Join the Crittenden County Disaster Action Team (DAT). For volunteer requirements and more information contact Crittenden County DAT Captain Steve Porter at 901495-4177.

• Feeding/Mentoring Program – Free Food at Barton Court Apartments for ages 5-18 sponsored by USDA At Risk Program 3:15 Supper/4:15 Snack.

• Charity Bingo – At the VFW on South Avalon Friday and Saturday early games at 6:30 p.m., regular bingo at 7:30 p.m. Food served at concession counter. $100 games, 4 jackpots and a winner take all. Free meal one Saturday of each month. For information call 735-9102.

• National Sultana Disaster Museum – Open Thursday’s, Friday’s and Saturday’s from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 2 until 4 p.m. at 104 Washington St. across from the county court house. Donation of $5 for adults and $3 for children.

• AARP Free Membership – Offering first time members Free Membership for one year. Included are privileges and countless discounts to many restaurants, hotels, theaters, entertainment parks and stores. Meetings every third Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. at the West Memphis Utility Company. Awesome speakers and refreshments will be served.

• Crittenden County AARP Chapter #3502 – Meets every third Tuesday in the month. Meeting are held at the West Memphis Utility Building located at 604 E. Cooper in West Memphis from 11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. Individuals age 50 and up are welcomed to attend and join the local chapter. Members are provided with extensive knowledge regarding Health Concerns, Legislative Information, Community Service, and much more. A delicious lunch is always served.

• Good Neighbor Love CenterAnnual Canned Food Drive – Accepting non-perishable food items Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at 709 E. Broadway. For more information call 870-735-0870.

• West Memphis Senior Life Center Food Bank – Every third Thursday at 318 W. Tyler, West Memphis. Registration 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Lunch served 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. For information call 870-702-7738.

• Sing 4 a Cure