Sports Briefs

• Crittenden County Boys & Girls Club — Football, Cheerleading and Fall soccer. Age groups Flag 4-6, Pee Wee Tackle 6-8, Little League Tackle 9-12. Cheerleading age 4-8 and 9-12. Soccer age groups 4-12. For more information, contact Darin McCollum or Tim Espinoza at the club, (870) 735-1658.

J.W. Rich Girls Club Fall Volleyball Sign-ups have started. Ages 8 to 18. Sports fee is $60. If your membership is due or you are a new member, the dues are $60. Don’t miss out! Deadline extended until Friday, Aug. 18. For more information, call (870) 732-5500, or visit the J.W. Rich Girls Club o Facebook.

• Marion Youth Sports Association — Football and Cheerleading sign-ups. Age groups: 4-6 Flag, 6-7 Tackle, 8-9 Tackle and 10-12 Tackle. Cheerleading 4-12 years old. Late sign-ups Aug. 15-18, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Burnetti Football Field, or online at marionyouthsports.siplay.com . Tryouts are scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 19. 6-7 yearolds at 9 a.m., 8-9 year-olds at 9:45 a.m., and 10-12 at 10:30 a.m. Season starts Sept. 9.

