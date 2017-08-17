Trouble with a federal agency? Contact my office for help

A big part of my job is representing the people of Arkansas on the Senate floor, but another, equally important part is helping them navigate the gigantic federal bureaucracy.

Our federal agencies are very large and complex, so it can be difficult to get answers quickly — or at all. That’s why I have four staff offices located across the state to help get answers for Arkansans from agencies like the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Postal Service, and the Social Security Administration.

They get results: Just last month, my office helped recover over $300,000 for Arkansans from federal agencies, helped veterans locate long-lost records, assisted families in finding services for their elderly relatives, and helped expedite passports. My office also helped a family clear up an identity-theft issue with the IRS and finally get their tax return.

My state offices also help process nominations to the United States militaryservice academies. Each year, distinguished young men and women from across our state are selected to attend a service academy. We always like to hear from young people who are interested in joining the armed forces and are happy to answer any questions they may have.

If you have an issue with any federal agency, or want more information about the service academies, I encourage you contact one of my state offices in El Dorado, Little Rock, Jonesboro, and Springdale. They stand ready to help.

By U.S. Senator Tom Cotton