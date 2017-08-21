Governor Hutchinson announces launch of web site for high-tech jobs

ArTechJobs. com seeks to connect job seekers with employers

LITTLE ROCK — Governor Asa Hutchinson today announced the launch of ArTechJobs.com, a one-stop website that will connect people looking for high-tech jobs with employers in Arkansas.

The website ArTechJobs.com is the latest addition to the governor’s Computer Coding initiative, which focuses on increasing the number of Arkansans working in high-tech fields.

The mission of ArTechJobs.com is to connect employers and tech workers in Arkansas to fill a growing number of technical jobs in a wide variety of industries including IT, web development and design, database administration, software development, computer network architecture, information security, healthcare and more.

With the launch of the ArTechJobs.com, Arkansas has become the first state to launch a statewide database of unfilled tech jobs. “The number of high school students participating in computer science and coding courses has increased almost 400 percent since we began our initiative,” Governor Hutchinson said. “Now it is time to focus on connecting tech-savvy young people to the growing number of available tech jobs in our state. By connecting those searching for jobs with local employers, ArTechJobs.com will simplify the job-search process and keep more of our tech talent right here in Arkansas.”

Mike Preston, executive director of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission said, “We have the talent in Arkansas to fill these high-tech jobs now, and thanks to Governor Hutchinson’s coding initiative, we are leading the nation in educating more workers for future jobs. This website is the first step in pairing the right employees with the right companies.”

There is no cost for companies or job seekers to participate. A “Sign Up” button on the home page allows companies to create accounts and start posting open positions immediately. Nearly 50 companies are already using the site, including AT& T, Tyson, Windstream, J.B. Hunt, iDatafy, Tenneco, inuvo, Walmart and the state of Arkansas. ARCodeKids, a new Little Rock-based non-profit organization,

and the Information Network of Arkansas (INA) created and developed the website at no expense to the state.

