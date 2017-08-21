M(Q)MO§C(Q)IPE HOROSCOPE

AMIES (Maurelln 21 to Apri USD) For Tuesday, August 22, 2017 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) Your focus will shift to your health and your job during the next four weeks. Work hard to be as efficient and productive as you can.

During the next four weeks, grab every chance for a vacation, because you want to play! Sporting events, fun activities with children and social diversions will appeal to you. Yay!

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) Home, family and your private life will be your focus for the next four weeks. Many of you will want to cocoon at home. Family reunions will take place for many.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) Fasten your seat belt, because the next four weeks will be fast-paced and busy! Visits with siblings, relatives and neighbours will stimulate you.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) Money, cash flow and earnings will be highlighted for you during the next four weeks. See if you can handle your money better. Amajor purchase also will please you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) Your energy will be revved up during the next four weeks, because the Sun will be in your sign. This is your chance to recharge your batteries for the rest of the year!

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) Work behind the scenes and keep a low profile for the next four weeks, because after that, you'll step out on center stage! Use this time to catch your

breath and get grounded.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) Your popularity will soar during the next four weeks. Enjoy good times with friends as well as groups, clubs and associations.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) You will look fabulous in the eyes of bosses, parents, teachers and VIPs during the next four weeks. The Sun is high in your chart, casting a flattering light on you. Use this to your advantage!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) Travel and study to expand your horizons during the next four weeks, because you want adventure and a chance to learn something new. Run away and join the circus!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) During the next four weeks, your focus will be on inheritances, shared property, insurance issues, taxes and debt. Clean up loose details in these areas.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) You will need more sleep than usual throughout the next four weeks. However, your focus on partners and close friends will be strong.

YOU BORN TODAY: You are sincere, generous and very creative. You notice details. This year will bring excitement, adventure and more freedom than you have experienced in recent years. It's a time to move away from old routines, and feel loose and free! For many, a major change will occur, perhaps as significant as what occurred around 2008. It's time to test your future!

