I know that we think we have, but we haven’t…

Local Commentary What I'm talking about here is beauty. I know at one time or another you have probably said to yourself or maybe someone else that might have been standing by while you are on a family vacation or just a trip somewhere — “You know, that is the most beautiful place that I have ever seen.”

And that statement could be very true, because with me and in my years on this earth and all the vacations that my family and I have taken, (and also in my many miles traveled as a truck driver for 26-plus years, plus I ran with one person for 17 1/2, and we never had a cross word with each other, and I attribute a lot of that to us always having a Bible in the truck at all times, both John Byrd my running partner and I were both Christians and that made it so much easier to not have any problems, and we ran all over this country from one end to the other) that gave me the opportunity to see some beautiful places.

I know with me, every time I see a new place it always comes to mind and I think that is the prettiest place that I have ever saw, sometimes it's on a calendar or in movies or just a beautiful landscape. The biggest reason that we feel that way is because our eyes and mind is able to take it all in, and in some cases just the site of it is so overwhelming because of its beauty.

Now here is the real answer to total complete beauty and that would be Heaven, but we have never looked on its beauty because in order to do that you have to leave this earth through death or if we are still living and are Christians then when the rapture, that going up to the cloud where Jesus is and where he said he would come back for us in like manner and it takes place then we will see it.

Now I know that there have been pictures painted and books written and stories told in a lot of our churches about how beautiful heaven is and the bible does tell us some of what to expect when we get there. Like streets of gold and gates of pearl and beautiful streams of water running right down the middle. But there is a reason that God want let us look at the real beauty of heaven before we die because a human body would not be able to see it and live.

I know that we try to imagine sometimes what it might look like and we make it in our minds to be so beautiful but in reality the reason we don't get close to what it really looks like is because God himself is the beauty and he is also the light that shines there and that is why the bible tells us that there is no need for a Sun or a Moon. If you remember the story of Moses just catching a glimpse of Gods thigh through a couple of rocks when he was dealing with him up in the mountain and his face lit up so bright for a long period of time and that was just a quick look of the side of his leg so that should tell us that being in the presents of God personally would be certain death and that is the reason for the glorified body that we need in the end.

So that is just one more reason to understand that we as human beings must be prepared to stand before God and that is the reason that it is such a sad thing about what God will say if you never took the free gift and that is depart from me because I never knew you. Now that is the beauty side of God and his home heaven but there is another side of this story and that would be a place called Hell and this place is the total opposite of Heaven because it is very ugly and has a burning sulfur smell to it at all times and it will be that way for all eternity.

Now if you ever go there it will be nothing but moaning and groaning from the ones that is also there for all eternity, now you want be able to see them but you will know that they are there and there will be a dark foggy glow over the whole place because Satan is the one that runs that place and from everything that I read and understand in the Bible he is not a very good ruler and you will not have any chance to change your mind to make for a better situation.

But then one day at the end of the thousand year time frame after the battle of Armageddon there will be a judgment of all the lost because up to this point all were treated the same and this includes Satan also and then each one will be given their place in the lake of fire and this will give them their just rewards and some like Hitler will be standing shoulder to shoulder with Satan but neither one will know that the other one is there and at that time Satan's rule will be over forever and he will be punished for all eternity just like all his followers.

So you see when you see a beautiful place and you think that is the most beauty that I have seen in one place but that is because you have not had the opportunity to see Heaven yet but when you do then you will see the most beautiful place that was ever created and that feeling of love that just covers you up is a feeling that you have never experienced before either.

So when you think about your love ones that have gone on ahead of you to Heaven and what they must be experiencing at this very moment is something to hold on to and know what is waiting on you if you decide to take the free gift. Now the container that the soul had here on the earth may be out here at the grave yard or cremated and scattered or where ever one day it will all come together and be with God himself so remember the only pass that you can get to go there is free so where have you ever heard of a better deal than that.

So may God bless each and every one of you and I pray that you will give a really hard look at accepting that free gift. Hope to write another one next time if it's God’s will, and if not then I will see you there if you did like me and took the gift.

Bill McFerrin is a West Memphis man with some things to say and a certain way of saying them.

Bill McFerrin