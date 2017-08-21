Junior Black Knights dominant in home football opener

Sloppy field does not equal sloppy play as WMCS shuts down Marshall Academy, 46- 0

Awet and sloppy field didn’t slow down the West Memphis Christian Junior Black Knights who easily overpowered Marshall Academy for a 46-0 win in the junior varsity home opener.

The defending two-time district champion junior Black Knight squad held the Junior Patriots to negative yardage on the night, and only one first down — and even that came on a penalty — while managing to move the ball into the end zone for six touchdowns on the night.

“That was a great start to the season,” said Coach Darrow Anderson. “I can’t complain.”

Quarterback Jacob Hatcher connected for two passing touchdowns on the night, and Garrett Waller had a big offensive night for the team scoring three touchdowns and throwing for a two point conversion in his role as back-up quarterback. Teammate Elijah Euylls added two touchdowns of his own on the ground.

“Jacob played very well today,” Anderson said. “He made some great passes and I don’t think he had any incompletions. He ran the ball well and made good decisions on the field and got them out of the game early. And we have a very talented backfield. They can do a lot of things. Any of them can make a play and score.”

The defense managed two interceptions, one by freshman Ryan Stewart, and a 55 yard interception return for a touchdown by Dontonio “Tony” Moore, who also had a two-point conversion on the night.

“Tony had a great game and a couple of option pitches that he did well on,” Anderson said. “And defensively, he had that interception and ran it back.”

West Memphis Christian punished Marshall all night forcing turnovers, stuffing their backs, and not allowing the Junior Patriots to do much of anything on offense.

The Junior Black Knights got on the board first, getting the ball on the Patriot ten yard line after Marshall had no room to punt.

Elijah Euylls scored on a three yard TD run and converted for two points with :57 seconds left in the first quarter to make it 8-0.

Garrett Waller started the scoring off in the second quarter catching a 25 yard touchdown pass from Hatcher with 7:28 to play. “Tony” Moore ran it in for the two point conversion to extend the lead to 16-0.

The Junior Black Knights got good field position following a blocked punt to start its possession on the 16 yard line and extended the lead to 24-0 with Euylls scoring his second TD on the night and running in the conversion with 4:37 to go. Hatcher later connected on an eight-yard pass to Walker and a two point conversion by Malachi Stevenson to widen the lead to 32-0 with 2:35 left to play, then added another touchdown on a 55 yard interception return by Tony Moore. Ethan Derick failed on the two-point conversion attempt to make it 380 to end the half.

Waller scored again on a 1yard run in the third with :25 seconds left and the pint-sized Derick converted for two make it 46-0.

“He’s a seventh grader,” Anderson said. “He’s small, but we love him and we were trying to get him the ball even though his knee was hurting tonight.”

Marshall got its only first down on the night in the fourth quarter after Euylls was flagged for a 15 yard penalty for a helmet to helmet hit, but the Patriots couldn’t move the ball and Ryan Stewart finished the rout with a big interception with 3:36 left to play.

“I can’t complain,” Anderson said. “It was the first game. We had some penalties here and there that I thought we didn’t need to make. And Elijah had a fumble. In two games he’s had two fumbles. So we need to fix that and work as a team on taking care of the football. But he ran the ball well. Overall, I thought we played well and I think we have a good team with a chance to do real good.”

By Mark Randall