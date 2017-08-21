Tell me again… Why am I playing kickball?

Schoolyard pastime still fun for grown- ups

ralphhardin@gmail.com You’re bound to have run into it in grade school P.E. at least once or twice, but probably haven’t thought about it in years.

Yes, we’re talking about kickball. You know, like baseball, only instead of using a bat, you use your foot. And instead of throwing a baseball, you roll a big ol’ red bouncy ball.

It’s pretty simple — in fact, other than said bouncy ball, you don’t really need any other equipment. Oh, and there’s pegging — you know, hitting the runner with the ball in lieu of tagging them or making a play at the base. That can be fun.

And fun is the key word here, as the West Memphis City Adult Sports League has started a Co-Ed Kickball League. That’s right… adults… playing kickball. They play on Wednesday nights and yes, I am a part of this.

This isn’t 4th-grade P.E. kickball, either.

As I mentioned, this is grown men and women playing on a full-sized baseball field. There’s an official scorebook, an umpire, and rules… Oh yes, there are definitely rules. And when you combine adults, sports and rules, there are arguments…

about kickball.

But, again, that’s all part of the fun. You haven’t lived until you’ve had to track a big wobbly red ball’s flight path while battling a late afternoon sun. And you can’t just snatch the thing! It’s pretty slick and pretty smooshy and it will make you look like a fool as it “boings” out of your hands back into the air, forcing you to make a second attempt at snagging it.

You also have to experience the thrill of hustling around the bases, knowing that at any moment, you might be splatted in the back by the ball. Did I mention throwing it? It’s like throwing a Walmart bag filled with Jell-O. But, like I said, it’s fun.

It also helps that my team, “The Pink Team,” is undefeated four games into the season. Not to brag, but we’ve clearly got the best team. I don’t mean to suggest that these have been blowouts or anything.

There have been plenty of close games.

When your opponents are the “Natural Born Kickers,” you can’t expect an easy win.

So, we’ll be out there come Wednesday, “kickin’ it” with style, at the Marion Rose Softball Complex. Come kick it with us and enjoy the show.

By Ralph Hardin