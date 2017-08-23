AETN partners with CSforAR PSA campaign

Contest encourages female, minority involvement in computer science

AETN Public Outreach CONWAY — The Arkansas Educational Television Network has partnered with the Arkansas Department of Education, the Women's Foundation of Arkansas and AT& T to promote female and minority participation in computer science classes offered in Arkansas public schools.

Through the CSforAR PSA Campaign, student teams are invited to use technology to create and pitch a public service announcement idea to a panel of judges.

Submissions are due Sep.

22.

Computer science education, now a mandated offering in Arkansas public schools, is critical to success in today's economy.

Yet, female and minority students are under-represented in these classes.

Initiatives to ensure the equity of opportunities for girls in STEM education and career pursuits are growing.

Arkansas students in grades 6-12 may build a team of at least two students, half of which must be female, and may submit up to two PSA proposals.

Teams are encouraged to pitch their PSA idea that promotes girls and minorities in STEM/computer science education with a focus on grades 6-12.

Submissions should include an audio-visual script for a 30- to 60-second public service announcement. All content must be original. Complete submission guidelines are available at girlsofpromise. org/csforar/.

Winners will be invited to tour the AETN studios and observe the production of their PSA submission, which will be showcased at the December Girls of Promise Coding Summit.

The Arkansas Educational Television Network is Arkansas's only statewide public media network, which enhances lives by providing lifelong learning opportunities for people from all walks of life.

AETN delivers local, award-winning productions and classic, trusted PBS programs aimed at sharing Arkansas and the world with viewers through the distinct channels AETN PBS, AETN Create, AETN PBS KIDS, AETN World and AETN AIRS on SAP.

AETN depends on the generosity of Arkansans and the State of Arkansas to continue offering quality programming. Additional information is available at aetn.org. AETN is broadcast on KETS (Little Rock), KEMV (Mountain View), KETG (Arkadelphia), KAFT (Fayetteville), KTEJ (Jonesboro) and KETZ (El Dorado).

From Ryan Harmon