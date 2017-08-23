Arkansas no longer tops national list for senior hunger

Food insecurity for older Arkansans drops 5 percent

nconley@arhungeralliance. org LITTLE ROCK — For the past four years Arkansas has ranked #1 in the nation for senior hunger, but thanks in part to a serious focus on alleviating senior hunger by the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance, Department of Human Services and Arkansas's six Feeding America food banks, that has changed. According to The State of Senior Hunger in America in 2015, a newly released report from Feeding America and the National Foundation to End Senior Hunger, Arkansas – with 19.56 percent of seniors at risk of food insecurity-has dropped more than 5 percentage points and now ranks fifth behind four other southern states: Mississippi (24.28%), Louisiana (23.44%), North Carolina (20.73%), and South Carolina (19.58%).

The report found that, 14.7 percent or 9.8 million seniors face the threat of hunger nationally. The proportion of seniors under threat of hunger declined by 1 percentage point between 2014 and 2015 (the most recent year for which data is available), however, the percentage of seniors experiencing hunger has increased by 37 percent since 2001. Seniors living in states in the South and Southwest, those who are racial or ethnic minorities, those with lower incomes, and those who are younger (ages 60-69) are at the greatest risk of food insecurity. Other national findings include:

• Seniors in rural areas are at higher risk for food insecurity

• The rate of food insecurity for African Americans is substantially higher than for whites

• Seniors whose incomes are between 100% and 200% of the poverty line and those above 200% of the poverty line (for whom fewer government programs such as SNAP and energy assistance are available) are at greater risk of food insecurity than those below the poverty line.

• Seniors age 60-69 are at higher risk of food insecurity than those over 70 years of age and older.

The Alliance's SNAP Outreach Team works with volunteers statewide reaching out to seniors at food pantries, in housing authority properties, at lowincome energy assistance events and senior centers to help those who qualify for food assistance to navigate the SNAP application process. 'We often see eligible seniors who don't know they can receive food assistance or believe they will be taking food from those who are worse off than they are, so they are opting instead to cut back on medications to afford food,' said Tomiko Townley, older adult and SNAP outreach director. In 2016, 596 (or 26%) of the total SNAP applications submitted to the Arkansas Department of Human Services through the Alliance's outreach efforts were for individuals age 60 and over.

Hunger is especially dangerous in a vulnerable senior population, increasing their susceptibility to disease and aggravating chronic conditions such as heart disease and depression. While Arkansas seniors may be doing marginally better than they werealthough nearly 20% of Arkansas seniors facing the threat of hunger is hardly cause for celebration- the proposed White House budget cuts to SNAP will likely erase the progress made in protecting seniors. The Alliance and Arkansas's six Feeding America food banks, along with hunger relief and senior advocates across the state and around the nation, are working to impress upon Congress the need for increasing the food assistance benefits for seniors and relaxing the eligibility requirements so our seniors can afford the nutritious food they need to stay as healthy and independent as possible. 'We know that when seniors can afford to buy nutritious food and know how to prepare nutritious meals, they stay healthier longer and have fewer hospital admissions. With so much talk about the high cost of healthcare, increased food assistance for seniors is pretty much a no-brainer,' said Nancy Conley, Alliance communications director For more information on senior hunger in Arkansas or to find out how you can become a senior outreach volunteer, visit www.arhungeralliance.org/ programs/senior-hunger/ or contact Tomiko Townley, older adult & SNAP outreach director, at (501) 6501781.

About The Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance, lead partner in Arkansas for the No Kid Hungry campaign, is a nonprofit collaborative network of more than 480 hunger relief organizations across Arkansas. Our founding members include the Arkansas Foodbank in Little Rock, the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas in Jonesboro, Harvest Regional Food Bank in Texarkana, Food Bank of North Central Arkansas in Norfork, Northwest Arkansas Food Bank in Bethel Heights and River Valley Regional Food Bank in Fort Smith. The Alliance is dedicated to reducing hunger through direct relief, education and advocacy. We invite you to visit www.ARhungeralliance.or g for details on hunger relief programs, donor and volunteer opportunities.

From Nancy Conley