Blue Devils prepare for final preseason game

WM School District The regular season is closing in, thus the West Memphis Blue Devils are readying themselves for a preseason scrimmage Thursday at 6 p.m. at Batesville.

The Blue Devils, who open the regular season Sept. 1 at Forrest City, return the scrimmage that saw the Pioneers visit Hamilton-Shultz Field for a practice game.

Blue Devil head coach Billy Elmore, in his fourth season at the helm, said his team is primed to put on the pads.

'I think we're ready to compete,' he said. 'We've been going (first-team against first team) in practice all fall. Early on it was all about install, but now we're seeing scout teams coming into play as we prep for game action.'

Optimism has been building in the West Memphis camp since the end of last season. The Blue Devils return seven starters on offense, including some stalwart game-breakers in senior receiver Steven Stone, who heads what Elmore describes as his 'best corps of receivers I've ever had.'

'Literally, we've got about six or seven (receivers) who can be interchanged and there wouldn't be much drop-off,' he stated.

West Memphis head coach Billy Elmore takes his squad to Batesville Thursday night for a preseason scrimmage.

Photo by Billy Woods

By Billy Woods