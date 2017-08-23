Chix kick off fall season

The Arkansas Chix returned to the softball diamond this past weekend, finishing second in the Delta Heat Round Robin tournament

As temperatures flirted with triple digits at Marion Rose Park this past Saturday, the Arkansas Chix kicked off their fall season in the Delta Heat Round Robin 18U Tournament, finishing 2-2 and in second place.

The Chix, who are fresh off of an Arkansas 18U USFA state championship and an appearance in the 18U USFAWorld Series in Panama, are just now getting back into the swing of things, following a five week break in-between the summer and fall seasons.

“They were a little fatigued and a little out of shape even though some of them play other sports,” said Chix head coach Randy Finegan. “They haven’t played in four or five weeks, most of them.

But, they did well.”

The Chix secured the second place finish in the Round Robin tournament with a 6-5 victory over Team Nemesis, a team the Chix defeated earlier that afternoon 12-4.

It was more of a struggle in the second contest between the teams, however, as Nemesis jumped out a quick 3-0 lead off Chix starting pitcher Lucy Shell.

The Chix got a run back in the bottom of the opening inning as leadoff hitter Blakeleigh Garrison singled to left field, eventually being plated by on a single past the Nemesis shortstop off the bat of Sydney Green.

That would be the only run the Chix would get, however, as Nemesis added a couple more runs, holding a 5-1 advantage headed into the Chix final at bat.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, with the 75 minute time limit looming near and the Chix backs against the wall, the home team’s bats finally came alive.

Green and Shelby Carpenter both beat out infield singles to the Nemesis shortstop on back-to-back at-bats and an error by the opposing second baseman allowed Haley Cook to reach first safely and load the bases.

Green then got caught in a rundown between third base and home plate, staying alive long enough to force a throwing error by the Nemesis catcher and allowing herself and Carpenter to score and Cook to advance to second.

Lesa Moore then smoked a triple to deep center field, driving in Cook to cut the Nemesis lead to a single run. And, after Shell received a walk and stole second, Cheyenne Lane played the hero with a walk-off two-RBI single down the right field line.

Finegan says the was never concerned about the Chix ability to score.

“We’re a hitting team,” Finegan said. “That’s the key. They usually don’t give up and I’m glad that the bats came around in this last game when we needed them to.”

This early in the fall season, Finegan says that the Chix main goal right now is to get comfortable as a team and prepare for the college exposure games they will play later this season.

“We’re just trying to get ready with the new girls and the additions,” Finegan said. “We’re just trying to get ready to play the college programs…Basically, learning to play together.”

Later in the season, the Chix will face off against several college programs including Southwest Tennessee Community College, Northeast Mississippi Community College, Three Rivers Community College and Arkansas State University.

Finegan says the Chix have already begun to draw some collegiate interest.

“We’re already seeing some college scouts who are starting to contact some of the Chix,” Finegan said. “That’s what our goal is, to play against those colleges so that they get a chance to look at them and compare them against the players the they currently have and for the future.”

The Fall 2017 season Arkansas Chix is made up of; Sydney Green, Lesa Moore, Cheyenne Lane, Jayleya Perry, Shelby Carpenter, Haley Cook, Blakeleigh Garrison, Mariah Squires, Autum Phelps, Terika Dillard, Meagen Tolleson, Sydney Sample, Kiah Kuylandall and Lucy Shell.

The Chix play take the diamond again for a tournament this Labor Day weekend, playing in the Tri-State Boarder War at Marion Rose Park in West Memphis, Arkansas on September 2nd and 3rd.

By Collins Peeples