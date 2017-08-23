HOROSCOPE M(G)E(D)§€(D)IPE

For Thursday, August 24, 2017 ARIES (March April 19) Take extra time at work to double-check details. This will help you avoid silly errors and glitches that are inevitable throughout the next few weeks. Be patient with yourself and others.

Old flames are back in your life again. Sometimes this is exciting, but sometimes it's painful. Nevertheless, dress well to be prepared.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) Family reunions and visiting relatives you haven't seen for a while will take place during the next few weeks. Don't be bullied into doing something you don't want to do.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22)

Transportation delays or vehicle problems are likely during the next few weeks. Be proactive and get things repaired before you are stranded on the road.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) Double-check details regarding bank deposits, financial matters, earnings, cash flow and your possessions. These are the areas that are subject to errors throughout the next few weeks.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) Mercury is retrograde in your sign now, which makes you feel like you're losing it – but you're not. Don't beat yourself up if you forget things or misplace items. All will be well by mid-September.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) Your ability to research something is excellent during the next

few weeks. It seems like whatever you look for, you will find it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) Old friends are back on the scene. This will give you a chance to trade lies about the bad old days. Enjoy this opportunity to catch up.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Parents or bosses you haven't seen for a while might materialize in your life again. This could be a chance to set things straight or to hold your head a little higher.

CAPRICORN Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) Travel plans definitely will be delayed or changed in the next few weeks. This is a guarantee. Allow extra time whenever you travel.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) Doublecheck details regarding shared property, inheritances, insurance issues and such, because this is an error-prone time for these areas of interest. Stay on top of things.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) Ex-partners are back in your world again. Look confident, because living well is the best revenge. (Or so they say.)

YOU BORN TODAY: You are astute and practical. You're also friendly toward everyone. Many of you will be a student or teacher this year, because your capacity for research and understanding is at its very best. It's a good time to reflect on the past and plan for the future. This will not tend to be a year of action, but rather a year of waiting and development.

