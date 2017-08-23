Submitted photo

Rembering Mallory

Students show their love by wearing purple in memory of Mallory Plunkett (purple was her favorite color). Mallory passed away on Friday, Aug. 17, after a courageous battle with cancer. This was to be her senior year at Marion High School. Following her passing, students rallied together on social media and decided to wear purple on Monday in her honor. In the courtyard before classes started for the day, students gathered to pray for Mallory and her family and to sign a poster in her memory. School officials also turned the new Marion Patriots signs’ lighting from red and blue to purple for the occasion. Funeral services for Mallory are scheduled for today at 11 a.m., at Angels Way Baptist Church in Marion.