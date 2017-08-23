West Memphis retires number of Blue Devil legend

Clifton Davis III, former Blue Devil quarterback, is having his number retired by West Memphis High School as he returns to the city to coach the West Blue Imps

WM School District New West Junior High football Clifton Davis III brings quite a resume to West Memphis, both coaching and playing. But his biggest honor will be Oct. 7 when his high school retires his number.

Davis will have his No. 19 retired on Oct. 7 at North Panola (Miss.), where he set three national records as a quarterback from 198891.

'It's a big honor,' said Davis. 'It was a fun high school career.”

When Davis closed out his high school career he was the all-time national leader in passing yards with 9,309 and with 104 touchdown passes. Both of those records have since been broken. But Davis still holds the national high school record for throwing 10 touchdowns in a single game, which came in a 960 North Panola victory over Coldwater, Miss.

Davis' father, Clifton Jr., was the North Panola head coach.

'The first game that season I threw 8 touchdowns against Holly Springs and I came out of the game in the third quarter,' Davis recalled. 'We beat them 700. I got up the next morning and read where the (Jackson) Clarion Ledger named me Player of the Week. They mentioned I was one touchdown away from tying a national record for TD passes in a game. My Dad told me if we got another chance that season that we were going to go for (the record). We had the stars aligned and kind of had the perfect storm.

When asked if he expects his 10 touchdown passes to remain a while he replied, 'You never know with the way people throw the ball these days. There are spread offenses out there where they're throwing every down. I played when throwing the football wasn't as in vogue as it is today. I was never in the shotgun. I was always under center. I just wonder now what I could have done in a spread and throwing out of the shotgun.'

Davis went on to play one year at the University of Memphis under Chuck Stobart when the Tigers had receivers Isaac Bruce and Russell Copeland, quarterback Steve Matthews and linebacker Danton Barto in 1993.

After being a high school head coach for many years in Mississippi, Davis said he's excited to be in West Memphis.

'It's been real fun so far here,' he said. 'Things have been going good here so far and I'm hoping we can have a nice run.'

Davis' son, eighth-grader Cameron, is a rising standout quarterback. Cameron was selected to the USA 14-and-under national team. He already stands 6feet and 185 pounds.

'(Cameron) can spin it,' said Davis. 'I've been training him since he was six.'

By Billy Woods