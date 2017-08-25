Addressing childhood obesity

FCMC Marketing Director FORREST CITY — Over the past 30 years a lot has changed in the US; technology has progressed, social norms have shifted and fashions have evolved. All in all, today's kids are living vastly different lives than that of their parents just a few decades ago.

Unfortunately, it's not all for the better.

There is one epidemic that is only growing with time, and has the potential to negatively affect today's children well into adulthood. Childhood obesity is a medical condition in which a child is significantly above the normal body fat percentile for their height and age. This condition is progressing so rapidly that it has more than doubled in children in the past three decades and quadrupled in adolescents.

This epidemic has brought the problems of adulthood into the lives of young people. Children who are obese are more prone to what used to be considered “grown-up” health problems such as high cholesterol, diabetes and high blood pressure. In addition, obese adolescents and children are more likely to be obese as adults, and are at a higher risk for future health problems such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes, osteoarthritis and strokes.

Obesity can put a strain on the body that may lead to wounds caused by pressure on the skin. These ulcers may increase the risk of infection and can be aggravated by conditions related to obesity such as diabetes and immovability.

It should be noted however, that not every child carrying extra pounds is obese. Children develop differently and at varying rates. If you're concerned about your child, contact your healthcare provider to check if they are maintaining a healthy height and weight.

Forrest City Medical Center offers the following tips to help fight childhood obesity:

• Adopt healthy eating habits; choose fruits and vegetables over convenient snacks and candy.

• Be sure your child is getting a minimum of 60 minutes of physical activity a day.

• Avoid fast food & regulate portion sizes.

• Limit TV and screen time to less than two hours per day; take a walk, throw a dance party or go for a bike ride.

• Always ensure your child has a healthy snack available.

• Help your child find activities he or she is interested in to motivate them to get up and moving.

Typically a combination of factors contributes to a child becoming obese.

These factors can range from psychological and familial factors to poor diet and a lack of physical activity. Luckily, childhood obesity is not a life-sentence. We can prevent it from becoming tomorrow's problem if we take action today and every day!

From Janet Benson