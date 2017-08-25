Church Announcements

420 S. 15th St., West Memphis: Benefit and Love Night Saturday at 7 p.m. for Annie Ruth Clark. Guests include Cedric King and the King Sisters, Meant By God, God’s Children of Memphis, soloist Barbara McCoy, Carrie McClure and the Voices, Keith Whitfield and Company and Anointed Disciples of Blytheville. Emcee Helen Barber. Celebrating 103rd Church Anniversary this Sunday at 3 p.m. Guest speaker will be Pastor Cedric Coleman and the Spring Grove MB Church of Haynes, Arkansas. Pastor Coleman will bring the message along with Pastor Cecil Coleman and the New Bethel MB Church of Marianna. Pastor Cecil Coleman will be the Master of Ceremony. Music by the host choir and both guest churches. Theme: ‘The Church That Stands on a Solid Foundation.’ Dinner will be served after the 11 a.m. service. Chairpersons Bro. Keith Whitfield and Sis. Jennifer Long. Host pastor Dr. E. D. Whitfield.

15th Street Church of God In Christ, West Memphis: Celebrating their 92nd Church Anniversary on Sunday, Aug. 27th at 4 p.m. The guest speaker will be Bishop Jewel Whithers of Little Rock. All previous members are cordially invited. Pastor Alvin Coleman, Jr.

Harvest Time Christian Church, 309 S. 25th St., West Memphis: Celebrating Annual Women’s Day Sunday, Aug. 27 at 3 p.m. Bringing the divine message on that day will be Apostle Linda Hullum of Shekinah Glory Ministry. Sponsor Harvest Time’s Women’s Ministry. Program chairperson is Zettie Jackson. Host pastor Elder Charles Thomplins. Everyone is cordially invited to attend this great day of spiritual uplifting.

Heavenly Gates Fellowship Ministry, 2805 E. Service Rd., West Memphis: Women In Fellowship Program Sunday, Aug. 27 at 2:30 p.m. Special guest Co-Pastor Lady Kattie Dickerson of New Faith Ministries of Sardis, Mississippi. Pastor Rickey L. Hunter.

Heavenly Peace Baptist Church, 902 E. Thompson St., West Memphis: Men’s and Women’s Day Sunday, Aug. 27 at 2:30 p.m. Guest speaker will be pastor Van Everheart of Mekaddish Ministry International of Memphis. Host pastor Rev. Gregory Powels.

Horseshoe Lake Baptist Church, 241 Lake Estates Dr., Horseshoe/Hughes: Dedication Service Sunday, Aug. 27 during the 11 a.m. service. Food following the service. Members want to show their appreciation to all the volunteers who helped remodel the new location and welcome any new visitors.

Mid Way Baptist Church, Hwy. 147 S., Proctor: Life Changing Answers to All of Life Issues, Sunday, Sept. 3 through Sept. 6 at 7 p.m. Speaker Bro. Darrell Hayes. Transportation available: 870-733-2248 or 870-735-5983.

Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, 134 S. 8th St., West Memphis: Under the leadership of Pastor James E. Parker will be having Men’s and Women’s Fruit of the Spirit Program Sunday, Aug. 27 at 3 p.m.

Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 201 S. 15th St., West Memphis: Annual Choir Day Sunday, Aug. 27 at 3 p.m. Guests include New Zion, Mt. Zion of Clarkedale, House of Praise of Forrest City and soloist Mr. Adams. Sponsor Helen B. Smith. Pastor Leroy Turner.

New Beginning Outreach Ministry, 135 S. 9th St., West Memphis: Women’s Day Program Sunday, Aug. 27 at 3 p.m. Theme “A Hundred Women in Red” featuring powerful speakers including Iyuana Childs, Evangelist Clay and Evangelist Driver. Hosted by Sis. Judy Barnes. Pastor W. J. Coleman.

New Home Missionary Baptist Church, 300 E. South St., Crawfordsville: 101st Church Anniversary Celebration Sunday, Aug. 27 at 2:30 p.m. Rev. Edward Hampton of Macedonia Church, Lansing and New Lehi, Lehi, will be the guest speaker. Other special guest churches are: St. John MBC of Hughes, Mt. Vernon MBC of Clarkedale, Mt. Calvary MBC of West Memphis, New Mount Pisgah MBC of Crawfordsville, Shiloh MBC of Crawfordsville and Christ United of Crawfordsville. Host pastor Rev. Larry Williams Sr.

New Lake Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 23905 Hwy. 70 E., Shearerville: Annual Choir Day Sunday, Aug. 27 at 3 p.m.

Old St. Paul News: No children’s church this Sunday, Aug. 27. Healing and Deliverance Service Sunday at 6 p.m. Min. Lennard Lewis is preaching the Word of God. Grief Seminar Wednesday, Aug. 30 at 6 p.m. Guest speaker is Chaplain Steven Miller of Methodist Hospital, Memphis. Host pastor Frederick S. Anthony.

Philadelphia Outreach Ministries, 407 Birch St., West Memphis: 20 Years Founders Day Celebration Sunday, Aug. 27 at 3 p.m. Speaker Bishop Connie Wright of House of Faith Ministries, Somerville, Tennessee. Pastor Dr. Steven Nance.

Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church: Second Annual Church Halliluau Sunday, Aug. 27 at 4 until 6 p.m. at the Eugene Woods Civic Center. Fun, fashion, door prizes and much, much more. Tickets are $10. Pastor Rev. Ronnie Reel.

Second St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 305 Ingram Blvd., West Memphis: Annual Christian Education Program Sunday, Aug. 27 at 2 p.m. Theme “Committed To Study.” Guests are Pastor Fredrick Dorsey and the Greater Bethlehem Church family from Proctor. Pastor Stephen Chitman.

Tabernacle of God, 1714 Hwy. 77, (Immanuel Baptist Church), Marion: Sunday, Sept. 3 at 10:15 a.m. Special guest Pastor Burside and Holy Temple First Born Baptist Church of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Pastor Chester Witherspoon.

Walk In Truth Ministry,

383 Hwy. 77 N., Marion: Gifted and Talented Night Friday, Aug. 25 at 6:30 p.m. as a Pre-Grand Opening Service. Singers and Musicians are invited from the entire Crittenden County and surrounding areas. Opening music will be the WITM Ensemble. Assistant State Mother and Evangelist Mary Davis will be the messenger. The main service will be on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 12 noon. This meeting officiated by the Archbishop Howard Collier of Springfield, Illinois. Will include good music, singing, a licensing to ministry section and the official day message by Bishop Willis Johnson. Everyone is invited. Overseers, Bishop W.W. Johnson and Minister Barbara Johnson.

