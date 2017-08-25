Devils tennis remains spotless on young season

West Memphis’ boys and girls tennis teams continued their impressive play on the court this past Tuesday against the Yellowjackets

WM School District The Academies of West Memphis tennis team continued its early season domination by defeating Wynne on Tuesday at Meadowbrook Country Club.

In boys singles, Blue Devil senior Kaiden Holt defeated Brady Shepherd 8-1 while junior Carlson Bennage shut out Landin Benefield 8-0. Also, Wallace Crain defeated Andrew Moore 8-0, Brunson Langston defeated Max Henson 8-1, Gavin Carlson beat Jonthan Britton 8-4 and Miller Kearney defeated London Parsons 8-1.

In boys doubles, Holt and Crain ousted Shepherd and Andrew Moore 8-1, Bennage and Tanner Ramsey defeated Benefield and Britton 8-2 and Carlson and Kearney defeated Henson and Parsons 8-1.

The West Memphis girls also went undefeated in three matches against Wynne.

In singles, Hannah Boozer shut out Jennifer Haines 6-0 while Olivia Harrison defeated Jennnifer Haines 6-1 and Marika Hellums outlasted Haines 6-3.

By Billy Woods