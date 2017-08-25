‘ It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World…’

‘AWord from the Pastor’ By Clayton Adams

William and Tania Rose were gifted writers and proved to be genius when they wrote the 1963 movie sensation, “It's A Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World.” It has a bevy of famous people and it's a genuinely funny movie.

A dying thief mentions that he buried a fortune of money under the “Big W” and the characters take off searching for the “Big W” and the fortune. While the plot is simple and funny the title is prophetic. It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World we live in.

What has led us to the madness around us? One major religion baits its followers with the glorious idea of virgins if they would but die in the fight against the infidels. Still another major religion postulates, love, joy and peace but does much to spread the opposite.

Young people do not know how to handle stress because they have grown up with the magic box in their hands. Many say anything, post anything, like anything without any hesitation, modesty or truth.

Whatever one wants to say is said and then shames those who dare to raise morality, honesty, decorum or a different perspective.

It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World and we can't stop it. I do well to control myself and live within the boundaries the Bible establishes for the followers of Christ. My goal isn't to change the world it is to change one person a day.

To give encouragement to one person, to recognize, to comfort, to strengthen, to add value, to give mercy, grace, honor and to prefer someone else.

It is after we have prepared ourselves in the Word of the Lord, does God send people into our life to encourage and build up. We cannot change the whole world but we can help change one person at a time and when we change one person the world changes and becomes less Mad.

The Bible has many ways to encourage others and to bring glory to God, for instance; “Now all these things are from God, who reconciled us to Himself through Christ and gave us the ministry of reconciliation.” (2 Corinthians 5:18) This is our mission and with God's power available to us we can reconcile with others.

You have been given the commandment and ability to forgive others. 'For if you forgive others for their transgressions, your heavenly Father will also forgive you. But if you do not forgive others, then your Father will not forgive your transgressions.”

(Matthew 6:14-15) You have been commanded to live in peace with others. “If possible, so far as it depends on you, be at peace with all men.”

(Romans 12:18) Your life belongs to Jesus because He redeemed you from the penalty of sin, which is death. Your life is to be poured out like a living sacrifice, precious and holy to the glory of God.

Our best life is not possible right now because we live in a sinful and Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World, but in due time we will be with our Heavenly Father and enjoy greater things that human eyes have not seen, nor has human ears heard. On our best and most creative day, we can conceive of the glories in heaven waiting for all those who trust in Jesus Christ.

Even though our best life is yet to come our present life is to be used to fulfill Jesus' mission. This is how we bring glory to Him and this is how we find fulfillment in our own souls.

What are you doing with your life?

Clayton Adams is pastor at Earle First Assembly of God. You can e- mail him at cpalaa@ yahoo. com, or find Earle First Assembly on Facebook.