Local track stars, fast and furious

A slew of local track stars put in a lot of work this summer, leaving their competition in the dust

Special to the Times Local runners worked hard this summer as members of the Fast and Furious Track Club to qualify for the United States of America Track and Field (USATF) Junior Olympics. They were held in Lawrence, Kansas. Fast and Furious has five new members, Trindee Hampton, Eva Daughhetee, and Skylar Lafoy from West Memphis. Shaka Bogan and Kabryn Williams represent Marion. Rounding out the group is recent West Memphis graduate and University of Memphis signee Paris Perkins.

Shaka Bogan has had the best success this summer.

Bogan opened the summer by becoming the Tennessee USATF 15-16 Champion in the 100 and 110 hurdles. He was second in the 200 advancing to the USATF Region 6 Championship Meet in Huntsville, Alabama. In Huntsville, the Patriots track star concentrated on the 110 hurdles where he became the Region 6 Champion in the event. One week later, Bogan became Southwestern Tennessee AAU 15-16 110m Hurdle champion, advancing to the Regional qualifier in Knoxville, Tennessee. For the next race, Bogan traveled to Lawrence, Kansas to compete in hurdles at the USATF Junior Olympics. Bogan advanced to the semi finals with a time of 14.8. He hit a few hurdles and did not advance to the finals but did finish 15th at Nationals.

Skylar Lafoy started the summer out by winning the 400 meters at the Rochelle Stevens Invitational and taking third at the EDA Flyer Track Meet. Competing at the Tennessee Association meet, Lafoy advanced to the Region 6 meet in the 400, taking 5th place in the 17-18 age group as well as in the 4×100 and 4×400 relay. Lafoy ended the summer by competing in his first road race, Memphis Stars and Stripes 5K. Lafoy ran the race in a time of 24 minutes and 10 seconds, taking 10th in his age group and 154 overall out of a total 1572 runners. Kabryn Williams had a short summer after coming back from a hamstring injury. In his first race, Williams lined up for the 100 and 200 meters where he ran 11.67 and 23.3. The Marion local competed in Huntsville, Alabama on July 17-18, 2017 on the 4×100 relay team.

Williams will be a member of the University of Central Arkansas Track team.

West Junior High track star Eva Daughhetee impressed this summer as well. Daughhetee competed in the M-Town Series which consists of four different races. Competitors in the M-Town Series take their combined time and average them out to determine who finishes in what place. Daughhetee finished the races with an average of 8:41 mile pace. That time earned her a sixth place finish in her age group and 71st among all females. There were 891 competitors in the M-Town Series race. The West runner has also managed to break 26 minutes in the 5K. Daughhetee won the 1500 and 800 in personal best times at the Youth Track and Field Invitational in Memphis Tennessee. Daughhetee also managed to punch her ticket to the Regional Championship by placing 2nd in both the 800 and 1500 while anchoring the 4×400 relay in Nashville, Tennessee. At her regional meet, Daughhetee improved her personal best in the 800 with a 2:42 time. Her new personal best in the 1500, 5:43 allowed her to go to the national championship in the 1500. At Nationals, Daughhetee did not set a new personal best but finished in a time of 5:37, finishing 43rd and anchored the 4×400 relay with a 1:11 split.

Trinidee Hampton started the summer with a win in the triple jump of 32 feet.

She placed 3rd at the Youth Track and Field Invitational. Hampton then became the USATF Tennessee Association Champion by winning the triple jump at the State meet. The West Memphis native also took fourth in the long jump, moving on to Regionals where she had a personal best in the long jump of 16 feet 3.25 inches. That distance allowed Hampton to qualify her to compete in the National Championship.

Paris Perkins came back after taking a much-needed rest from competing in her final season with West Memphis High School.

The former Blue Devil won her third consecutive USATF Association Championship in the 200 meters. Perkins also took 2nd in the 100 meters, moving her on to regionals. At Regionals, she managed to run fast enough to qualify for nationals. At Nationals, Perkins finished in the top half for both the 100 and 200 meters.

From Arthur Hargrove