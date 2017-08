Marriage Licenses

Aug. 17 Tommy L. Lowery, 32, and Veronica A. Combs, 27, both of Marion Joney D. Ivy, Jr., 37, and Anna K. Thomas, 25, both of Marion Robert L. Liberto, 57, and Mary S. Chapman, 50, both of Bartlett, Tennessee Aug. 18 John E. Hardy, 39, and Nikole R. Ellis, 29, both of West Memphis Hershel O. Higginbotham, Jr., 62, and Sarah Crowder, 61, both of Marion Christian R. Soto, 19, and Pamela Hernandez, 18, both of Memphis Ricky G. Jeffcoat, 56, and Tesha A. Issac, 51, both of Wagener, South Carolina Rodriquez C. Johnson, 37, and Shemberly E. Jackson, 24, both of Memphis Aug. 21 David Lopez, 49, and Denise L. Greene, 46, both of Crawfordsville Alexander C. Carr, 23, and Brianne A. Garrett, 21, both of Gulfport, Mississippi Brett T. Edwards, 28, and Christanne K.C. Belair, 27, both of Memphis Georathan A. Varela, 23, and Andrea D. Morales, 22, both of Memphis Obdulio A. Lopez, 18, and Laura P. Martin, 19, both of Memphis Lee White Jr., 27, and Veronica D. Gilmer, 22, both of West Memphis Felipe D. Garcia, 41, and Irma Y. Amaya-Garcia, 61, both of Cordova, Tennessee Aug. 23 Brennan Bryant, 27, and Haley M. Vest, 34, both of Marion Mayor M. Patel, 37, and Gira Patel, 35, both of West Memphis

Divorce Petitions

Aug. 16

Terry W. Mann vs.

Peggy E. Mann

Aug. 17

Tanesia Johnson vs.

Billy Smith Jr.

08-07-17 – 8:00am – 327 Block – General Information 08-07-17 – 10:00am – 2695 Highway 77 – Shoplifting 08-07-17 – 10:37am – 4001 Commercial Center – Criminal Mischief 08-07-17 – 1:23pm – 4003 Commercial Center – Criminal Mischief 08-07-17 – 12:31pm – 104 Miller – Terroristic Threatening 08-07-17 – 10:15pm – 421 Birdie #6 – Persons in Disagreement 08-08-17 – 2:21am – 109 Cottonwood Cove – Unwanted Person 08-08-17 – 8:00am – 3148 N I-55 – Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card 08-08-17 – 8:00am – 1114 Highway 77 – Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card 08-08-17 – 11:00pm – 378 Park – Domestic Battery / Aggravated Assault 08-08-17 – 11:00am – 3440 I55 – Harassment / Assault 08-08-17 – 11:00am – 3440 I55 – Domestic Battery 08-08-17 – 6:30pm – 68 Ash Domestic Battery 08-09-17 – 6:58am – 431 Birdie #9 – Breaking and Entering 08-09-17 – 12:30am – 529 Par #4 – Theft of vehicle / Theft of Property x 2 08-09-17 – 10:00pm – 718 Lena – Breaking and Entering / Theft of Property 08-09-17 – 5:00pm – 823 Jackson Square – ORD 109 / ORD 239 08-09-17 – 11:00am – 403 Birdie – Breaking and Entering 08-09-17 – 12:30pm – 120 Henry – Criminal Trespass 08-09-17 – 12:30pm – 120 Henry – Criminal Mischief 08-09-17 – 9:50am – 3635 I55 – Theft of Property 08-09-17 – 8:45pm – 1114 Highway 77 – General Information 08-09-17 – 6:40pm – 904 Neil Sain Loop – Residential Burglary / Theft of Firearm x 2 08-09-17 – 9:20pm – 531 Par #6 – Harassing Communications / Unwanted Party 08-09-17 – 10:30pm – 916 Bayou Vista – Aggravated Robbery 08-10-17 – 11L40pm – 1114 Highway 77 – Terroristic Threatening 08-10-17 – 2:09am – East Service Road – Left of Center / Suspended Driver License 08-10-17 – 9:43am – 115 Holly – WARRANT Nonpayment of Fines and Costs 08-10-17 – 8:00am – 521 Par #6 – Criminal Mischief 08-10-17 – 12:06am – 47 Maple Lake – Family in need of Supervision 08-10-17 – 8:30am – 14 Military Road – WARRANT Nonpayment of Fines and Costs 08-10-17 – 2:40pm – 3477 Highway 77 – Suspended Driver License / No Proof Liability Insurance / Speeding 08-10-17 – 10:30pm – 3440 I55 – Breaking and Entering / Theft of Property 08-11-17 – 10:37am – 327 Regenelli – Harassing Communications 08-11-17 – 11:01am – 306 Edgewood Cove – Harassment 08-11-17 – 10:30am – 113 Sycamore – General Information 08-11-17 – 3:00pm – 341 Park – Breaking and Entering 08-11-17 – 8:00am – 156 Boston Cove – Criminal Mischief / Breaking and Entering 08-11-17 – 5:00pm – Marion High School Tennis Courts Harassment / Theft of Property 08-11-17 – 7:00pm – 266 Geelan – Attempted Suicide 08-12-17 – 12:41am – 137 Lynwood – Terroristic Threatening / Disorderly Conduct 08-12-17 – 10:59am – 116 Block – Theft of Property 08-12-17 – 5:00pm – 249 Mound City – Persons in Disagreement 08-12-17 – 10:07am – 14 Military Road – WARRANT Failure to Appear 08-13-17 – 12:32pm – 125 Miller – Criminal Mischief 08-13-17 – 9:00am – 107 Mound City #6 – Missing Person

West Memphis Police Reports 8/7/17 – 8/13/17

8/7/17 12:51 AM 300 S Avalon St. REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 8/7/17 2:57 AM 500 S Avalon St. OBSTRUCTING GOVERNMENTAL OPERATIONS / REFUSES TO PROVIDE INFORMATION 8/7/17 4:14 AM 350 Afco RD SATISFY COMMITMENT 8/7/17 8:30 AM 2000 N Avalon St. 103 THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 8/7/17 5:23 AM 130 W Barton AVE POSSESSION OF METH OR COCAINE LT 2GM 8/7/17 9:58 AM 212 S Center DR THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 8/7/17 11:27 AM 350 Afco RD FAILURE TO APPEAR 8/7/17 12:21 PM 325 S 12Th St. BATTERY – 3RD DEGREE / PURPOSE OF CAUSING INJURY, CAUSES INJURY 8/7/17 12:33 PM 1100 Martin Luther King Jr DR DISORDERLY CONDUCT 8/7/17 12:47 PM Ingram/Thompson DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 8/7/17 1:11 PM 3404 Church St. THEFT $1,000 OR LESS ALL OTHERS 8/7/17 1:28 PM 606 N 32Nd St. THEFT GREATER THAN $5,000 BUT LESS THAN $25,000 – ALL OTHERS 8/7/17 2:11 PM 1550 Ingram BLVD THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 – ALL OTHERS 8/7/17 2:36 PM 100 Court St. FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH CONDITIONS OF SUSPENDED SENTENCE 8/7/17 3:42 PM 2209 E Broadway AVE OBSTRUCTING GOVERNMENTAL OPERATIONS / OBSTRUCTS, IMPAIRS, HINDERS, THE PER 8/7/17 5:48 PM 2910 Sl Henry St. 1 CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 8/7/17 5:51 PM 1985 Kroger DR THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 – FROM BUILDING 8/7/17 6:40 PM 511 E Jackson AVE 1 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 8/7/17 11:05 PM North Avalon Street / West Barton Avenue DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 1ST OFFENSE 8/7/17 11:30 PM 504 N 34Th St. BATTERY – 1ST DEGREE / PURPOSEFULLY CAUSING PHYSICAL INJURY TO ANOTHER PERSON BY MEANS OF A FIREARM 8/8/17 3:37 AM 504 Purdue AVE TERRORISTIC ACT / SHOOTS AT OR PROJECTS AN OBJECT THAT CAUSES PROPERTY DAMA 8/8/17 5:21 AM 484 N 28Th St. TERRORISTIC ACT / SHOOTS AT OR PROJECTS AN OBJECT THAT CAUSES PROPERTY DAMA 8/8/17 8:23 AM 1 Mcarthur St. THEFT OF VEHICLE VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000 BUT GREATER THAN $5,000 8/8/17 9:45 AM 1203 E Barton AVE GENERAL INFORMATION 8/8/17 9:59 AM 604 E Cooper AVE FORGERY 8/8/17 10:53 AM 125 W Broadway AVE FORGERY 8/8/17 10:53 AM 1414 E Broadway AVE AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 8/8/17 11:57 AM 4226 Marvin DR GENERAL INFORMATION 8/8/17 1:44 PM 523 N 7Th St. FRAUDULENT USE OF A CREDIT CARD / CARD OR ACCOUNT NUMBER IS STOLEN 8/8/17 1:50 PM Autumn GENERAL INFORMATION 8/8/17 2:17 PM 514 Purdue AVE REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 8/8/17 2:19 PM 216 S 14Th St. TERRORISTIC THREATENING – 1ST DEGREE / THREATENS DEATH / SERIOUS INJURY 8/8/17 2:27 PM 119 Gibson AVE BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 8/8/17 3:01 PM 115 Gibson AVE BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 8/8/17 3:20 PM 2113 E Broadway AVE THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 ALL OTHERS 8/8/17 3:29 PM 514 Purdue AVE BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 8/8/17 4:15 PM 314 N Rhodes St. CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 1ST DEGREE PROPERTY OF ANOTHER VALUE $500 OR LESS 8/8/17 4:41 PM 1403 Crestmere St. BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 8/8/17 6:24 PM 305 N Worthington DR CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 1ST DEGREE / PROPERTY OF ANOTHER W/VALUE OF $1,000 OR LESS 8/9/17 7:36 AM 412 Piedmont St. TERRORISTIC ACT / SHOOTS AT OR PROJECTS AN OBJECT THAT CAUSES PROPERTY DAMA 8/9/17 8:12 AM 410 Piedmont St. TERRORISTIC ACT / SHOOTS AT OR PROJECTS AN OBJECT THAT CAUSES PROPERTY DAMA 8/9/17 10:33 AM 221 Balfour RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 8/9/17 10:53 AM 309 Balfour RD FOUND PROPERTY 8/9/17 11:01 AM Unknown GENERAL INFORMATION 8/9/17 11:19 AM 903 Balfour RD GENERAL INFORMATION 8/9/17 11:38 AM 202 Dover RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 8/9/17 1:05 PM 303 N Rhodes St. 31 THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 8/9/17 1:09 PM North Avalon Street / West Service Road CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 8/9/17 1:27 PM 1211 N Colonial DR THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 8/9/17 4:52 PM 124 Stuart AVE RECOVERED STOLEN VEHICLE 8/9/17 5:21 PM 398 Ingram BLVD 1 THEFT OF VEHICLE VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000 BUT GREATER THAN $5,000 8/9/17 6:16 PM 2315 E Service RD 203 DISORDERLY CONDUCT 8/9/17 7:25 PM 1608 Goodwin AVE FOUND PROPERTY 8/9/17 10:56 PM 2309 E Service RD LOITERING 8/10/17 12:11 AM 2050 E Broadway AVE POSSESSION OF SCH I OR II LT 2GM 8/10/17 1:23 AM 504 Camelot St. BATTERY – 1ST DEGREE 8/10/17 9:33 AM 1212 Martin Luther King Jr Dr. BURGLARY, COMMERCIAL 8/10/17 9:44 AM 2518 Thompson AVE BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 8/10/17 9:46 AM 705 Purdue AVE THEFT OF VEHICLE VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000 BUT GREATER THAN $5,000 8/10/17 10:11 AM 800 Martin Luther King Jr DR THEFT GREATER THAN $5,000 BUT LESS THAN $25,000 – FROM VEHICLE 8/10/17 12:04 PM 605 Stanford Dr. POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 8/10/17 12:46 PM 650 W Service Rd. THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 – ALL OTHERS 8/10/17 1:56 PM 303 N Rhodes St. 35 FOUND PROPERTY 8/10/17 2:09 PM 2802 Autumn Ave. BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 8/10/17 2:39 PM 500 W Capitol AVE REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 8/10/17 2:52 PM 798 W Service Rd. THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 8/10/17 5:51 PM 1550 Ingram BLVD A POSSESSION OF SCH I OR II LT 2GM 8/10/17 10:36 PM 3901 Petro RD DISORDERLY CONDUCT 8/11/17 4:08 AM Ingram Boulevard/ Gathings Drive LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 8/11/17 4:09 AM 518 N 14Th St. CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 8/11/17 7:31 AM 350 Afco RD FAILURE TO APPEAR 8/11/17 9:21 AM 619 S Roselawn DR CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 2ND DEGREE / RECKLESSLY DESTROYS 8/11/17 11:02 AM 219 W Danner AVE A DISORDERLY CONDUCT 8/11/17 12:10 PM 705 S 8Th St. RECOVERED STOLEN VEHICLE 8/11/17 1:34 PM 1414 E Broadway AVE THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 8/11/17 2:25 PM 100 Court FAILURE TO APPEAR 8/11/17 2:44 PM 1501 Baywood CV BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 8/11/17 2:56 PM 1316 Baywood Cir. BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 8/11/17 8:30 PM 2677 S Grove DR AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 8/12/17 12:08 AM 217 W Jackson AVE Driving on Suspended Drivers License for DWI 8/12/17 3:11 AM 1550 Ingram BLVD A CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 1ST DEGREE / PROPERTY OF ANOTHER VALUE $500 OR MORE 8/12/17 3:14 AM 2411 Gathings Dr. FAILURE TO APPEAR 8/12/17 3:01 PM Rich/Boradway RECKLESS DRIVING 8/12/17 3:41 PM 423 Jackson Heights St. THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 8/12/17 4:28 PM 1403 N Missouri St. LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 8/12/17 5:21 PM 2412 E Barton AVE GENERAL INFORMATION 8/12/17 5:36 PM 303 N Rhodes St. 8 BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 8/12/17 10:02 PM 2216 E Broadway AVE 29 BATTERY – 1ST DEGREE / PURPOSEFULLY CAUSING PHYSICAL INJURY TO ANOTHER PERSON BY MEANS OF A FIREARM 8/12/17 10:28 PM 1400 Gail LN BATTERY – 2ND DEGREE / INJURES PERSONS OVER 60 YOA AND 12 YOAAND YOUNGER 8/12/17 11:15 PM 100 Court St. REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 8/12/17 11:50 PM 705 S 13th St. DISORDERLY CONDUCT 8/13/17 4:07 AM 1550 Ingram BLVD A CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 8/13/17 1:23 PM 518 Dover RD AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 8/13/17 2:00 PM 5848 W 70 HWY BREAKING OR ENTERING / BUILDING OR STRUCTURE 8/13/17 2:51 PM Chestnut / S L Henry GENERAL INFORMATION 8/13/17 3:52 PM 403 S Avalon St. 3 BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 8/13/17 4:05 PM 705 S 13th St. DISORDERLY CONDUCT / FIGHTING OR VIOLENT, THREATENING, OR TUMULTUOUS BEHAV 8/13/17 9:32 PM 18 Mcarthur St. BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 8/13/17 9:44 PM 149 Stuart AVE FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE (OUT OF STATE FELONY) 8/13/17 9:59 PM 798 W Service RD THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 – ALL OTHERS 8/13/17 11:07 PM 3900 Petro RD A LOITERING

Marion Police Reports 08/07/17 – 08/13/17