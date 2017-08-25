West volleyball breezes through Paragould

The West Junior High volleyball team made easy work of Paragould on the court this past Tuesday

WM School District The West Memphis junior high and high school volleyball teams saw action on Tuesday at Lehr Arena against Paragould.

The West Junior High Lady Blue Imps swept a pair of sets against Paragould, winning the opener 25-14 and then taking a 25-20 decision in the second set.

Ninth-grader Delanie Johnson led the way with six kills and one block while TaNya Burnett had three kills. Cimya Stokes also added three kills and Presley Crader dished for a team-high 10 assists. Maddie Sharp was the top server going 8-for-9 with two aces.

West is now 2-0 overall and 1-0 in conference action.

Paragould swept three sets over the Lady Devils in the high school contest.

By Billy Woods