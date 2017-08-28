Devils defense dominant in final scrimmage game

The West Memphis Blue Devils travled to Batesville this past Thursday, boasting an impressive defense in their final scrimmage before this week’s season opener

WM School District BATESVILLE — In a town known for speed, what with NASCAR great Mark Martin owning practically every business in his hometown, the West Memphis Blue Devil defense was the fastest thing on turf here last Thursday night.

In its only live tuneup before this Friday night's regular-season opener at Forrest City, the Blue Devil defense skated from sideline to sideline and stopped the Pioneers dead in their tracks all evening in a multi-formatted preseason scrimmage. After several series of eight plays for the first hour, both teams' No. 1 units played a full half of football with a regular clock and the Blue Devils dominated to the tune of a 24-0 victory over the hosts.

Elmore downplayed the results on the scoreboard.

'It was just a scrimmage,' he said.

But, he left no doubt that his defense was the story of the night.

'No doubt about it, the defense was the star tonight,' he stated. 'We didn't give up many first downs and we kept (Batesville) from penetrating deep into our end of the field. We ran to the ball exceptionally.'

Of course as is typical this time of year, there were mistakes, especially early on offensively.

'We've got some things to clean up on offense, but we've got good video from this and we'll iron all those mistakes out,' said Elmore.

The evening started with about an hour of scripted play. Each unit got series of eight plays and not much was decided. But on the evening's first play, involving both teams' varsity second-teamers, West Memphis back-up quarterback Amaruius Stinnett hooked up with junior receiver Mason Kearney for a 57-yard completion to the Batesville 1.

However, the Blue Devil No. 2s couldn't break the goal line.

The Blue Devil first-team offense also had a slow go during the opening moments with one turnover, an interception thrown by quarterback Michael Troxler. But, Troxler shrugged off the rust during the full half of football and completed four well-thrown passes, the last of which was a 14yard touchdown pass to junior tight end Marcus Whitaker.

'I think early (Troxler) was a little bit rattled, but I think he settled in after that and did a much better job,' Elmore said of his signal-caller.

The offense got rolling on its second possession of the full half. It ended with a 23-yard field goal by Denver Burton, who will kick PATs and short field goals this year.

But the defense, which not only kept the Pioneers at bay with its speed and strength, got a huge turnover as safety Nick Brown intercepted a pass and returned it 77 yards to the Batesville 1.

This time, the offensive line opened a gaping hole for senior running back Guren Holmes, who waltzed into the end zone for the first touchdown of the evening.

Later, Holmes, who averaged 4.85 yards per rush a year ago in limited carries, burst threw another hole for a 34-yard gain which set up his second TD of the night, this one from two yards out for a 17-0 West Memphis lead.

'The best thing about this game was it gave us some good video to work with the next several days,' Elmore added. 'I guess I like where we are. We're 0-0, but we did some good things tonight and we'll do what we can to correction whatever mistakes were out there.'

By Billy Woods