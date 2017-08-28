MOEOSCOIPE HOROSCOPE

ARIES (March 21 to April 19) This is a wonderful day! You're on top of your game and keen to explore new ideas and places. Others want to hear what you have to say!

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20) Unlike yesterday, today is an excellent day for making important financial decisions or handling issues about shared property and inheritances. Don't be afraid to do the deed.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) This is a wonderful day to schmooze with others, especially partners and close friends. Conversations will be vigorous and spirited! This also is a great day to negotiate deals.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) You will be productive at work today because you have energy, enthusiasm and optimism. Would you call that a winning combination? (I would.)

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) This is the perfect day to play! Enjoy sporting events, the theater, movies, romantic dates, fun get-togethers with friends, vacations and playful activities with children. Lucky you!

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) Family discussions will be positive and vigorous today. As a result, you might end up richer. At the very least, you'll be pleased with purchases for your home and family.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) You are in the driver's seat if you are negotiating with others today. It's also a great day for those of you who write, sell, market, teach and act, because your words are like gold!

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) Business and commerce are blessed today. Don't hesitate to make a deal, especially if you are wrapping up old business. You're in the groove!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) You will enjoy domestic peace and happiness today. This also is a great day for doing business. It seems that you are a winner on all fronts. Yay!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) Solitude in beautiful surroundings will please you today. Sneak away somewhere to get a little quiet time so that you can catch your breath in a relaxed way.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) Your interactions with others, especially a female friend, will be positive and upbeat today. It's a good day to make future travel plans with someone. Are you going somewhere?

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) You make a wonderful impression on parents, bosses and VIPs today, which is why you have the advantage today. Go after what you want, because you probably will get it.

BORN TODAY: You are honest, sincere and fast-thinking. You also are responsible and reliable. This is a social, happy year with bright and cheerful vibrations. Broaden your social circle to include new contacts. Romance and love affairs may bloom. You want to live life to its fullest. This year is a year of choice; you might face an important decision. Happiness is having alternatives.

