Lady Devils fall to Golden Eagles

West Memphis came up short on the hardwood agasint Green County Tech last Thursday, while West Junior High remains perfect

WM School District The West Memphis volleyball team was swept in three sets last Thursday at Greene County Tech.

The Lady Devils fell 25-7, 25-16 and 25-11.

Junior Anna Nelson led the offense with a team-high four kills while fellow junior Cameron Aaron led the team with five assists. Victoria Templeton paced the Lady Devils in digs with 10 while Nelson added 8. Chloe Kauffman and Madison each had five blocks.

Earlier in the evening, the West Junior High girls defeated Greene County Tech 16-25, 25-18 and 15- 12 to stay unbeaten.

Maddie Sharp led the team in kills with five while TaNya Burnett had four kills and one block and Cimya Stokes also had four kills.

Delanie Johnson went 7for-8 at the service line with five aces while Presley Crader had 12 assists.

Seventh-grader Samantha Holt had two kills.

The win moved West to 30 overall and 2-0 in conference play.

By Billy Woods