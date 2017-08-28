Lady Pats sting Yellowjackets with major comeback

Down seven points late in the third set, Marion rallied to defeat Wynne in three consecutive sets on the volleyball court last Thursday

Due to an 11-2 run to claim the third set, the Marion Lady Patriots (2-0 overall, 2-0 6A/5A-3 Conference) swept the Wynne Yellowjackets (0-2) in three sets at Wynne last Thursday: 25-23, 25-21, 25-23.

Trailing the Yellowjackets 21-14, the Lady Patriots grabbed the momentum thanks in part to two kills from Claire Moncrief, several Yellowjackets errors and a dominating slam by Destiny King that tied the set up at 23 a piece.

Marion head coach Lisa Beasley talked to her team about how they could shift the energy of the set during a timeout with the score 17-11 in Wynne’s favor.

“That’s what we talked about in that timeout,” Beasley said. “We’ve got to get some energy. We’ve got to get some momentum. We were making a lot of errors. We were giving a lot of points away. I just told them, ‘Make Wynne earn their points.’ We were almost gift wrapping it and giving it away to them. I just told them to play Patriot volleyball, do what they knew how to do, clean it up, play together and just to finish…That makes me proud to know that we have that in us, to come back from that many points. That says a lot.”

Carly Russell then put the Lady Patriots on top for good, smashing home Marion’s 24th point and allowing the Lady Patriots to take the game point on the next rally. Russell, who led Marion’s scoring attack in Thursday’s win with 13 kills, possess all the skills to be the leader that the Lady Patriots need, according to Beasley. “I love me some Carly Russell,” Beasley said.

“I’m proud of her. She’s a great player. She’s got lots of skills. She’s a great leader. She’s quick to get down on herself. But, she’s a great player. She’s just got to go out there and do what she knows how to do.”

Foreshadowing the dramatic Marion comeback in the final set, the Lady Patriots also engineered a minor rally in the opening set, overcoming a 21-19 deficit. King scored a kill, followed by a kill and ace by Meagan Adams during a set winning 6-1 run for the Lady Patriots. King finished the night with 12 kills, while Adams recorded four.

Marion had no problem in the second set, taking a 4-3 lead on a kill by Sarah Thompson and never looking back. While the Lady Patriots have looked impressive in most of their sets so far this season, closing teams out in the third set is an area the team needs to address, according to Beasley. Marion dropped the third set in its season opening win against Green County Tech last Tuesday.

“If we could figure that out, I’d be a lot happier,” Beasley said of Marion’s third set mistakes. “If I could figure that out then we’d be alright. You know, volleyball is just a sport of momentum. And, I think they just kind of got relaxed after the second game and went out there thinking it was over and let up and Wynne got back in it. They never quit. Hats off to Wynne. You’ve got to give them credit. They kept fighting and made us play. I thought that third game we just kind of took some points off.”

Beasley would also like to see the Lady Patriots improve the accuracy of their shots, going forward.

“We made a lot of hitting errors and that’s what we kept emphasizing in timeouts, that we had to clean it up and keep that ball in bounds,” Beasley said.

“We were trying to do too much. I told them that we didn’t have to make it so difficult. We didn’t have to make it as hard as we were making it.”

Setting up most of the Lady Patriots points were Fogleman and Moncrief with 18 and 12 assists, respectively. Leading Marion in digs were Caroline Brinkley and Russell with eight and six digs, respectively.

But, the Marion varsity team wasn’t the only group of Lady Patriots which completed an impressive comeback for a win last Thursday. The Marion junior varsity squad also completed a double-digit rally to earn a victory in their only set against their counterparts from Wynne.

Though they trailed at one point 15-4, the junior varsity Lady Patriots, led by a strong game from Emma Stokes, rallied to cap off a 25-23 victory.

“I think it says a lot,” Beasley said of the junior varsity team. “Because, we were down so many points and they finally cleaned it up, came back and played together. They just stated showing some enthusiasm, playing together, cleaning it up and making less errors. They finally got some rhythm. And, once you get rhythm in volleyball you can get some momentum and start to score some points.”

“We were able to keep the serve,” Beasley added.

“That was huge, I thought.

Emma Stokes did a great job of coming back and serving under such pressure and scoring all of those points. She did a good job.”

The Lady Patriots look to remain perfect on the young season as Marion travels to Forrest City tonight to face off against the Mustangs (0-2, 0-2).

Game time is scheduled for 5:00 p.m.

By Collins Peeples