Mississippi County man convicted of first degree murder

Akram guilty in beating death of Blytheville man

Second Judicial District Defendant Jamal Akram, also known as Adam Troy Ford, 54, was convicted of first degree murder by a Mississippi County jury in Blytheville for killing Linda Hatcher, 57.

The jury found that Akram beat Hatcher to death on March 18, 2016, in the home they shared on 507 South Franklin Street in Blytheville. Akram was charged as a habitual offender, and the jury recommended a sentence of sixty years imprisonment.

Judge Ralph Wilson, Jr.

followed that recommendation.

Second Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington said, “This was a tough case, but deputy prosecutors Curtis Walker and Gina Knight worked hard to secure a conviction. I appreciate their diligence and attention to detail as they pulled this case together and presented it to the jury. I also appreciate the hard work of Blytheville Police Department as they continue to investigate violent crimes.”

