Woolfolk Library holding library card sign-up month celebration

September is National Library Card Sign- Up Month, and Woolfolk Public Library is hosting a special sign- up event!

Branch Librarian and Children's Librarian This September, Woolfolk Public Library is joining with the American Library Association and libraries nationwide for Library Card Sign-up Month, an initiative to make sure that every student has the most important school supply of all — a free library card. Stop by Woolfolk Public Library on Saturday, Sept. 9, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. to get a new library card.

There will be snow-cones, snacks, and crafts to enjoy. Everyone who is signed up for a new card on that day will be entered into a drawing for a $25 Wal-Mart gift card.

Please be sure to bring a photo ID and a piece of mail with your current mailing address. If the address on your ID is not your current mailing address, please bring two pieces of mail with your current mailing address. Children over the age of 8 can get their own library card, if their parent gets or has a library card. Children under the age of 8 cannot get their own card, but we would love to sign up a parent who can check out books for them.

Sept. 9, will also be Fine Amnesty Day! If you have outstanding fines because of overdue books, come by the Library and talk to us and we will forgive them. If you have overdue books bring them back on Sept. 9, and any fines will be waived as long as the books are in good condition. Please note that if you owe fines for damaged or lost books, those will not be forgiven or waived.

A Library is so much more than books! Visit Woolfolk Public Library at 100 N. Currie Street in Marion, on Sept. 9, or any time, and let the Librarians show you what the Library has to offer!

If you have any questions or need additional information, please call the library at 870/739-3238.

From Cassey Clayman