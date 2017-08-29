Black Knights fall to Marshall Academy in nail-biter

West Memphis Christian dropped a one- possession game to Marshall Academy last Friday

Holly Springs, Mississippi — It was a tale of two halves for West Memphis Christian in the Black Knights (0-2) 29-21 loss to the Marshall Academy Patriots (1-1) last Friday night.

In the first half, the Black Knights defense dominated while the West Memphis Christian offense struggled to find traction.

After losing three total yards on three consecutive plays to start the game, the Black Knights offense gave the ball to punter Patrick Ratliff who pinned the Patriots inside their own 20-yard line. The shift in field position allowed the Black Knights to force a Patriots fumble on Marshall’s first play of the game as Hayden Ellis corralled the loose ball in midair, returning it 15 yards to give West Memphis Christian a 7-0 lead with 10:09 left in the opening quarter.

That turnover was just the first of five turnovers the Black Knights caused to start the game, including an interception by Biron Rossell and three turnoveron- downs.

West Memphis Christian head coach Darrow Anderson credits his team’s defensive success so far this season to the blitzing schemes his assistant coach Marcus Davidson draws up for the Black Knights new 3-4 defense.

“Coach Davidson game planned well for them and had them calling the right blitzes at the right times,” Anderson said. “Our guys came out flying around and were tackling well. So, I thought the effort was great defensively. I thought the game plan defensively went really well and we just made plays.”

Leading the Black Knights on defense for most of the night was outside linebacker Mason Shidler, a player Anderson calls one of his best tacklers.

“He did an excellent job at outside linebacker,” Anderson said. “He’s played really well the past two games. He’s been one of our best defensive tacklers, coming up making plays… He’s been a key part of the defense. He’s been able to keep that outside containment. And, when he comes off the edge he usually doesn’t miss many tackles when he gets back there.”

That fumble recovery by Ellis would be the only scoring in the first half for West Memphis Christian, however, as the Black Knights offense couldn’t figure out the Patriots defense.

In fact, West Memphis Christian’s biggest play of the opening half didn’t technically happen.

On the Black Knights second drive of the game beginning at their own 35yard line, quarterback Parker Benson appeared to execute an option-read run to perfection and break away into the open field.

However, Benson may have sold the fake hand off too well as the Black Knights running back was tackled in the West Memphis Christian backfield and whistled down by the referee and the play was called dead with Benson standing by himself, with the football, in the Patriots red zone.

“I didn’t really get an explanation for the call other than the official told me it was (his) bad, that it was his fault,” Anderson said. “They blew the whistle down. (The Patriots) had five or six guys on our running back and (Benson) was 10 or 15 yards downfield with the ball and they blew the play dead. I don’t know if he would’ve scored. But, it definitely would’ve been a big play to put us down inside their 20.”

Anderson also says that the Black Knights had to adjust their game plan after realizing that the outside run wasn’t going to work as well as West Memphis Christian had hoped.

“It was just kind of a chess match as to who can stop who,” Anderson said.

It took us a little time to figure things out offensively. We tried to get outside on them… Starting the second half, we realized we’re going to have to line up and smash them, play smashmouth football with them. Going into the game, I thought we were going to be able to get outside on them and we weren’t able to get outside like I wanted to.”

To start the second half, Shidler recovered a fumble on the kickoff return by the Patriots to set the Black Knights up on their first drive of the third quarter at the Marshall 32-yard line.

However, West Memphis Christian still couldn’t gain ground and facing a fourth down with 18 yards to go, the Black Knights opted to run a fake field goal attempt which was intercepted by Marshall and returned 74 yards for a touchdown, giving the Patriots a 14-7 lead.

Anderson says the fake field goal is a play his team has been practicing often and, in need of positive yards, he hoped to surprise the Marshall special teams.

“We had kind of been working on the fake field goal all week,” Anderson said. “I didn’t believe that they would think that Hunter (Hicks) could throw the football and it kind of backfired on us.

So, we took a risk and it didn’t pay off.”

However, the Black Knights offense found a spark and quickly responded as Malik Barrow plunged through the right side of the West Memphis Christian offensive line for 30 yards to cap off a seven play, 64-yard Black Knights drive and pull within a point of Marshall, 14-13 with 6:19 remaining in the third stanza.

Barrow’s success on the night came from running downfield as opposed to running from sideline to sideline, according to Anderson.

“Malik played well,” Anderson said. “Early in the game, he kept trying to go east and west and we were trying to get him to cut it up north and south.

But, after a couple times he finally realized that we could cut it up and go.

Once he decided to cut it up north and south, he had some great runs. He got downhill and was able to run past people.”

Marshall would score again and convert on a two-point play to take a 22-13 lead into the final quarter, a period of play the Black Knights started with the ball on the Patriots two-yard line, promptly driving into the end zone on a touchdown run by Benson and, thanks to a two-point conversation by Thomas Warren, pulled back within a point of their rivals, 22-21 with 11:58 to play.

However, Marshall found paydirt again and with four minutes left in the game the Black Knights found themselves with no timeouts left and turning the ball over on downs, trailing 29-21.

All the Patriots had to do was run out the clock. But, facing a fourth-and-ten Marshall tried a fake field goal of their own, seemingly trying to put the Black Knights away.

That’s when West Memphis Christian’s Mathew Land picked off the Patriots kicker’s pass.

And, with 51 seconds remaining and no timeouts, the Black Knights found themselves with a chance to tie the game and the ball at midfield.

Anderson says that Lann’s interception represented the attitude of endurance which he believes the West Memphis Christian team possessed the entire game.

“When he made that pick, I just felt like our team never quick believing they could win the football game,” Anderson said.

“And, they were right. We never quit believing until the horn went off. And, that’s a testament to the team and their willpower to continue fighting.”

A couple of passes form Benson to Tyler Little put the Black Knights at the Marshall 15-yard line. But, Benson’s pass with one second left sailed into the hands of a Marshall defender and the buzzer sounded.

While it was a gut wrenching way to end a game, according to Anderson, the West Memphis Christian coach does take solace in the fact that his team competed against a Marshall squad which beat the Black Knights 56-0 last season.

“One of the things we really stressed to (the players) after the game was that (Marshall) was a really good football team,” Anderson said. “In the past four years since I’ve been here, Marshall has kind of been our measuring stick… That’s what I told them, that we didn’t have to play Marshall. We scheduled Marshall. And, I scheduled Marshall for that reason alone. Because, I want to know have we met our measuring stick. Have we reached that level? Are we good enough and strong enough mentally to move forward?”

“And, after the game the other night, even though we came out with a loss, I felt like our kids see it now that yes we are good enough to go that route,” Anderson added.

The Black Knights search for their first win of the season this Friday as West Memphis Christian travels to Columbus, Mississippi to face the Falcons (0-2).

Kickoff is slated for 7:00 p.m.

By Collins Peeples