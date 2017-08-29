Double Devil Feast Sept. 8

Support West Memphis athletics at annual dinner

The West Memphis Athletic Booster Club will host its 29th annual Double Devil Feast, sponsored by Southland Park Gaming & Racing, on Friday, Sept. 8, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The feast will be held in the Academies of West Memphis High School Cafeteria. The dinner consists of an 8-oz. New York Strip, baked potato, slaw, roll, and drink. Eat-in or carry-out. Tickets are $10, and may be purchased by calling Holmes Hammett at 870-735-1134, or Carolyn Chrestman at 870733-4259.

The Blue Devils will take on the Blytheville Chickasaws that evening at Hamilton-Shultz Field at 7 p.m. Come out and support West Memphis athletics on and off the field.

By the Times Sports Staff