HOROSCOPE H©E(ôoe©IPIE

y 5 xi\iLUg^iiUK2>u» cJ'Wj) t

AIMES (Mareta 21 to Apri 19) For Wednesday, August 30, 2017 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) Do something that makes you feel better organized today, because you want to be on top of your game. It's a good day to think about your health as well as the health of your pets.

TAUMJ§(Apri 2®toMay2d CANCEH(Jnnnn©21toJTimlly22)

You are a pleasure-loving sign who likes creature comforts. Enjoy the arts, sports and fun times with your main squeeze.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) A conversation with a parent or a family member could be important today, because your focus is on home and family right now. Relationships with siblings are positive.

CANCER (June to July 22) Life is fastpaced now, with short trips, increased reading and writing, plus conversations with others. Just go with the flow!

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) Mercury, Venus and Mars all are in your sign now, pushing you to be social and interact with everyone. Nevertheless, you're thinking about money.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) Even though there is much going on behind the scenes, it is your turn to recharge your batteries for the rest of the year, because the Sun is in your sign. Use it.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) This is a good time to socialize with friends and members of groups, especially contacts you have not seen for a while. Aside from that, you will keep a low profile.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) Enjoy your AQUAIMIUS (JJsamio 2® to Fek 18)

increased popularity. Set aside time to respond to invitations, because ultimately, these contacts might cause you to change your future goals.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) You look so good in the eyes of bosses, parents and VIPs – you can't go wrong. It's important to know that you have this temporary advantage. Demand what you want.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) Grab every opportunity to travel or get further education because you want to expand your experience of life. This is a wise thing to do while Jupiter is at the top of your chart boosting your reputation.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) Settle disputes in discussions about shared property, inheritances and insurance issues now. Wrap up this old business and get it out of the way.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) In a curious way, because the Sun is opposite your sign now, you have an excellent chance to observe your closest friendships and partnerships. What can you learn? How can you improve them?

YOU BORN TODAY: You are intelligent, expressive and witty. You have a strong sense of loyalty and organization. Because this is a year of growth, construction and building, it is a time to organize your daily world in a practical way. Responsibilities will increase, magnifying the effort needed to maintain your life. Reduce your debt and strengthen your financial position, because you are building for your future!

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)