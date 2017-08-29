Marion Volleyball Nets Academic State Championship
Last season’s Marion Lady Patriots volleyball team earned an Arkansas Academic State Championship for the highest cumulitive GPA in the state of Arkansas. The team consisted of Claire Moncrief, Morgan Whited, Lilliam Fogleman, Ally Bramucci,Carly Russell, Sarah Burford, Sarah Thompson, Hope Phipps, Annalee Parker, Sammi Kelley, Caroline Brinkley, Gabi Catt, Xandri Inman, Sara Betts, Autumn Starling, Maggie Aureli and Destiny King.
Photo submitted