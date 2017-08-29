Marion Volleyball Nets Academic State Championship

Currently Overcast Today is forecast to be Much Cooler than yesterday. Thunderstorms tonight.

Wednesday 20% Overcast Generally cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 79F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. High 79° / Low 70°

Thursday 100% Thunderstorm Showers and thunderstorms likely. High 74F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 3 to 5 inches of rain expected. Localized flooding is possible. High 74° / Low 67°