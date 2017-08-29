Sports Briefs

Crittenden County Boys & Girls Club —

Football, Cheerleading and Fall soccer. Age groups Flag 4-6, Pee Wee Tackle 68, Little League Tackle 912. Cheerleading age 4-8 and 9-12. Soccer age groups 4-12. For more information, contact Darin McCollum or Tim Espinoza at the club, (870) 735-1658. ***

The West Memphis Athletic Booster Club will host its 29th annual Double Devil Feast, sponsored by Southland Park Gaming & Racing, on Friday, Sept. 8, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., in the West Memphis High School Cafeteria. The dinner consists of an 8-oz. New York Strip, baked potato, slaw, roll, and drink. Eat-in or carry-out. Tickets are $10, and may be purchased by calling Holmes Hammett at 870-735-1134, or Carolyn Chrestman at 870-733-4259. ***

• Ball & Chain Tournament — Men’s and Co-Ed Softball Tournament. Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Marion Rose Complex in West Memphis. 3-game guarantee. Entry fee $180. To sign up, please contact Bo Caster at (901) 326-1991, or Jay Holder at (901) 674- 5100. Guys hit any .44/400 ball or lower. Girls hit any ball. Guys any legal bad old or new stamped except senior and gender specific. Girls hit any bat. 1-1 count with courtesy foul. 4-10’ pitching with faking and juking. 2 home runs then inning-ending out. Individual players can buy unlimited home run wristband for $10 (limit 2 per team). 55 minute time limit on all games but championship.

Memphis-East Arkansas Razorback Club Golf Scramble — Saturday, Sept. 16, at Irene Golf & Country Club, 8141 Irene Blvd., in Memphis. 4 Person scramble format, $500 per team, $125 for individual (Individual players who will be paired with others). Cost includes: Greens fees, cart, range balls, putt and chip contest, lunch and beverages and player gift. All proceeds from this event go to support the Razorback Foundation. Registration and lunch at 11:30 a.m. Shotgun start 1 p.m. Win a car — Hole-in-one Contest sponsored by Holly Chevrolet of Marion. Long Drive and closest-tothe- pin prizes, as well as Razorback ticket raffles and memorabilia auctions. For registration information go to www.mearc.com or contact Greg Reece (901) 299-3259, Holmes Hammett (870) 636-1134, or Scott Dicus (901) 2306888. ***

• Play Like A Kid Kickball Slam — Adult Kickball Tournament, Saturday, Sept. 30, at the Marion Rose Complex in West Memphis. Blind Draw tourney format, with a 4 game guarantee. Minimum of eight players. Teams can have up to 14 players. 50 minute time limit. Biggest rule: “Have Fun!” To sign up or for more information, contact Jay Holder at (901) 674-5100, or on Facebook. ***

• Arkansas Delta Flatlander — Saturday, Sept. 30, Mid-South cyclists of both road and fat tire bikes who are eager to ride along the Arkansas side of the Mississippi River will have their chance at the 4th Annual Arkansas Delta Flatlander bike ride on. A second ride, the Gravel Grinder, coincides with the Flatlander ride. Both rides begin at 9 a.m. and are presented by West Memphis Convention and Visitors Bureau. The Flatlander includes 20mile, 40-mile and 67-mile courses routed on paved county roads. The Gravel Grinder is a 21-mile rough terrain ride meant for offroad bikes. Both rides start at the trailhead of the Big River Trail near Pancho’s Mexican Restaurant, 3600 E. Broadway Street. All participants will receive a custom-designed longsleeve T-shirt and will be rewarded with food, beverages and music at a postride party at Pancho’s following both rides. Cost for the either ride is $50 in advance and $60 day of ride. To register, go to www.pr-eventmanagement. net. ***

S.O.E. Sunday Funday Softball Tournaments —

Men’s Division and Co-Ed (minimum 4 ladies) Division. Entry fee is $180. Sunday, Oct. 1, at the Marion Rose Softball Complex. Times staggered to allow play in both Men and Co-Ed tourneys. Three game guarantee. To sign up or for complete rules, contact Jay Holder at (901) 674-5100, or visit the West Memphis Adult Sports League’s Facebook Page. ***

Hogs on the Square —

The Marion Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Watch Party for the Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Alabama Crimson Tide football game on Saturday, Oct. 14, at the Marion Courthouse Square. Sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information, contact Tracy Brick at (870) 739-6041, or via e-mail at tracy.brick@marionarkansas.org. ***

• Delta Gymnastics classes — Classes available for ages 2 and up on Thursdays @ 5:15 p.m. For more information please contact Delta Gymnastics at 870735-5900. John Beaumont jbeau.younglife@gmail.co m, Sara Fenter sfenter@fenterpt.com, or Jerry Fenter – jfenter@fenerpt. com. ***

• Studio Gray Dance Clinic – at Boys & Girls Club of Crittenden County. Designed to help kids going into cheer, pom & hip hop. $10. To register, contact us a t info@mystudiogray.com, or call 901-303-6221.

Double Devil Feast —