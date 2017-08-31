Annual Chamber Banquet set for Sept. 14

The Marion Chamber of Commerce wishes a “Happy Back-to-Shhool” to all the students, teachers, staff and administrators in Crittenden County.

The Chamber hosted the 2nd Quarter Chamber Luncheon on Thursday Aug. 24, in the Marion Performing Arts Center. The speaker was Stacy Hurst, Director of the Department of Arkansas Heritage.

The annual Awards Banquet is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., on Thursday Sept. 14, at Southland Park Gaming and Racing. This year’s speaker is Brian Welton, CEO of Baptist Memorial Hospital Crittenden. Tickets are available for $50 each or a table of ten for $450. Thank you to our sponsors: Southland Park Gaming and Racing, Willowbend at Marion, Baptist Memorial Hospital-Crittenden, ESa Architects, Fidelity National Bank, First Community Bank of Eastern Arkansas, Hino Motors, Esperanza Bonanza, Entergy of Arkansas, Centerpoint, Evolve Bank, Fenter Physical Therapy, Steele-Guiltner Tire Pros, Fogleman Firm and First National Bank of Eastern Arkansas.

Our second annual community Health Fair will be held on Saturday, Oct. 7, in the lobby of the Marion Performing Arts Center. The event is from 9 a.m. until, noon and is free and open to the public. A number of our local healthcare providers will be on hand to offer information about the wonderful facilities in our community. Walmart Neighborhood Pharmacy will be on hand administering flu shots. Thank you to our sponsors: Willowbend at Marion, Crittenden EMS, Forrest City Medical Center and Stern Cardiovascular. Sponsorship opportunities and booth space are still available. Contact the Chamber office for more information.

Let’s call those Hog Fans to cheer on the Razorbacks at the “Hogs on the Square” – Arkansas vs. Alabama watch party. The event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 14, at the Marion Courthouse Square. The game will be shown on a jumbo screen and loud enough to drown out the train! Bring the family and your favorite food and be a part of the biggest tailgate party in Crittenden County. It’s free and open to the public.

Sponsorship opportunities are available. During the game, the national commercials will be preempted and our sponsors’ commercials and logos will be displayed. The estimated attendance is 300 and presents an excellent audience for local merchants. Follow the link http://www.marionarc hamber.org/yourchamber/chamberevents/hogs-on-the-squarearkansas- vs-alabama/, to view the sponsorship levels or contact me at 870-739-6041 or tracy.brick@marionarkansas.o rg.