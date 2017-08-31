Birthdays, broken bones and back-to-school

August is always a fun month. I mean, first of all, it’s my birthday month, and there aren’t really any major holidays in August to mess it up. I pity the December babies most of all.

But August also means it’s time to head back to school. I guess I was always a bit of a nerd, because I look forward to back-to-school shopping almost as much as Christmas shopping. So, as a student, as a teacher, and now, as a Dad, I’m still a sucker for first day of school excitement.

This year is kind of a big deal, too, at least in the Hardin household. My oldest son, Buzz, is a senior at Ouachita Baptist University.

My middle child, Randle, who is the middle-iest middle child there ever was, is a sophomore at ASU Mid-South, and my “baby” girl, Terra, is enjoying her sixth-grade year at the brand-spanking-new Bragg Elementary School.

And here only a week into the school year, Eclipse-o-Mania captivated folks young and old.

Everyone, it seemed, was tracking down a pair of eclipse glasses and getting ready to watch the rare celestial event. The schools erred on the side of caution and decided to keep the kiddos indoors, not wanting to be liable for anyone who did not heed the warnings not to look directly at the Sun — even at a 94 percent eclipsed level.

But, of course, baby Terra wasn’t going to miss this once-in-a-lifetime (for another seven years, anyway) event, so I checked her out of school and we went to the Eclipse Party at the West Memphis Library. All in all, it was a pretty cool deal.

As I mentioned, August is my birthday month, the 27th to be exact, which I share

“Marion State of Mind” By Ralph Hardin with President Lyndon Johnson, Pee Wee Herman and former Razorback Darren McFadden. Well, 43 was a good year for me to decide to get in a little better shape, so I’ve spent the summer months playing tennis, softball, and even kickball (yes, adult kickball… wanna fight about it?).

When I told my wife I was going to play softball again after about a five-year break, she told me not to come crying to her when I got hurt. I assured her I wouldn’t.

But then I got hurt.

I actually broke my middle finger on my left hand while catching a fly ball. I’m left handed and so my glove was on my right hand and I went to trap the ball and actually ended up catching with my bare hand… badly. First broken bone I’ve ever had, and I made it to 43 years, 362 days old, so not too bad. Typing this wasn’t any fun, I assure you.

But here I am at 44, and all’s well — or at least well enough.

Ralph Hardin is the Editor of the Evening Times and the Marion Ledger. He is a life-long Marion resident, where he lives with his lovely wife, Shelly, their kids, three cats and a terrible dog.