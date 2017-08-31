Elvis’s pilot shares memories of flying the King of Rock n Roll aboard the Lisa Marie

‘ Nothing is too good for my pilots’

news@theeveningtimes.com Ron Strauss flew numerous combat missions in Vietnam and has over 30,000 hours of flying time as a pilot.

But the most fun he ever had was flying Elvis Presley aboard his passenger jet named after his daughter, Lisa Marie.

The memories came rushing back when Strauss saw the Lisa Marie again during a visit to Elvis Week to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Elvis Presley’s death.

“It brought back some fantastic memories, “ Strauss said during a discussion panel.

Strauss crisscrossed the country ferrying Elvis and his entourage on their tour dates, trips to Las Vegas and Honolulu, and even one memorable late-night flight to Denver for peanut-butter-andjelly sandwiches. “It was Lisa Marie’s seventh or eighth birthday,” Strauss said. “We were taking her back to Long Beach to her mother. So we stopped in Denver and we got some peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. They were $28 apiece. And we sang Happy Birthday to Lisa Marie.”

The Lisa Marie was a Convair 880 and was a former Delta Airlines passenger jet which Elvis bought and had customized with a plush sleeping quarters, a conference table, lounge area, two lavatories, and a bar.

When Elvis was looking for a pilot, the broker recommended Strauss to Vernon Presley. Strauss was already familiar with the Convair.

Strauss flew the plane from Dallas, where it had been refitted, back to Memphis, and was expecting Elvis to be at the airport waiting to see his plane.

But it wasn’t until two days later that he got the chance to actually meet Elvis for the first time.

“Joe Esposito called us up and said ‘hey, do you want to meet Elvis?’,” Strauss recalled. “Oh boy! What an exciting thing because I was from a small town originally of about 500 or 600 people getting to meet Elvis Presley.” Strauss was nervous and kept calling Elvis ‘sir.’ “’No,’ he says. ‘It’s Ron and Elvis,’” Strauss said. “I said ‘yes, sir.’ He said ‘No. No sir.’ He just right then knew how to completely put you at ease.”

Strauss and the crew were on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week. But since he was also in charge of making sure the plane was being properly maintained, Strauss grounded the plane one more than one occasion, which raised Vernon Presley’s curiosity.

“I was talking to Mr. Presley and he said ‘you ground the airplane quite frequently,’” Strauss said. “And I said ‘well, yeah. And there are three reasons we do this.’ He said ‘well, what is that?’ I said ‘well, there are three important people on this airplane.

You, Elvis, and me.’ And he said ‘keep those inspections coming.’” Strauss’s first trip made on the Lisa Marie was a flight to Las Vegas where Elvis was to perform at the Hilton.

During a conversation with Elvis’s road manager, Joe Esposito, Strauss mentioned that he and the crew wanted to go see the show.

The next night, the flight crew had the best seats in the house. Elvis took the stage and sang two or three songs then suddenly stopped midsong to introduce his crew.

“Right in the middle of one he said ‘time out,’” Strauss said. “’You know I bought this airplane and my flight crew is here tonight.’ And he had each one of us stand up and introduced us. From then on, we couldn’t buy anything at the Hilton.”

When Strauss found out that Elvis was going to Hawaii ,he called Esposito and asked if he could bring his wife along. The Lisa Marie had room for 29 passengers and sometimes there wasn’t enough room for wives or relatives of the crew. Esposito told him that there were only four open seats in Memphis and that they had people on stand-by waiting to board in Oakland to fly to Honolulu.

“I said ‘okay, if that’s the way it is,’” Strauss said.

Unfortunately, they had miscounted the number of passengers. There were a few open seats after all.

Elvis came to the cockpit and apologized profusely for the mistake and insisted Strauss put his wife on the next plane to Honolulu first class at his expense.

“He said ‘Ron, I am madder than hell,’” Strauss said. “’Your wife should be on this plane.’ I said ‘well, that’s the way it goes.’ He said ‘no. When we land in Honolulu you call her up and tell her to get out here right now.’ I said ‘Elvis, I’m not going to do that.’ He looked at me and said ‘Well, do you like flying for me?’ I said ‘I sure do.’ He said ‘well, do I pay you enough?’ “Yes, absolutely.’ And he says ‘when we get to Honolulu, if Betty is not here tomorrow, I’m going to find somebody else to fly this airplane.’ I wasn’t going to challenge him on it. I don’t think he would have done it.

But the threat was there.”

Strauss and his wife got to enjoy several days in Honolulu together. On the flight back, Elvis asked him if his wife had enjoyed the trip. “I said ‘thanks, I really appreciated that,’” Strauss said. “He said ‘nothing is too good for my pilots.’” On another flight out of Long Beach, the Lisa Marie had to divert to another airport because of bad weather. Elvis had him fly to Louisiana.

But diverting a plane like the Lisa Marie with the world’s most famous entertainer onboard isn’t easy in the best of circumstance when things are planned ahead.

Strauss said they touched down in Louisiana and needed to refuel. A station attendant at the Texaco station wasn’t too thrilled because it was late at night, but changed his attitude when he found out whose plane it was.

“We get there and here comes this young night manager on board,” Strauss said.

“He said ‘what do you guys want?’ sort of sarcastically.

‘Well, we’d like to get some fuel.’ He said ‘well how much do you want?’ ‘Five thousand gallons will do.’ He said ‘who the heck is going to pay for this?’ I said ‘that guy back there.’ He turned around and said ‘Elvis Presley! Oh my God! Give them anything they want.’” The man’s wife was a huge Elvis fan and he asked if she

See ROCK-N-ROLL on Page 11 could meet him. Strauss told her she would have to hurry because they couldn’t stay on the ground much longer tying up air traffic.

“He turned out to be a nice guy,” Strauss said. “We were trying to drag our feet as much as we could. Then security came up and said ‘do you have a maintenance problem?’ We said ‘well, no. It takes a little time to take care of things.’ So we had to button things up and taxi out. As we taxi out, here comes that woman. She was just waving away.”

Strauss was at Graceland the day Elvis died. He had just finished going over some bills with Vernon when Vernon told him it was okay to go out back and ride the go-carts.

He saw Nancy, Elvis’s cousin, come get Vernon and hurry him to the mansion, but didn’t think much of it and went home.

When he got home, his daughter told him Elvis had died. Strauss thought she meant Vernon, who was not in good health at the time.

“But it was Elvis,” Strauss said.

Strauss was asked to be in the funeral procession and drove to Graceland in his yellow Corvette which he had bought using the tip money Elvis had given him. Elvis would usually tip the flight crew anywhere from $100 to $1,000 on each trip.

Strauss was supposed to ride in one of the limousines to the cemetery, but was asked by a state trooper if he wouldn’t mind driving his car instead.

“I said ‘why?’’ Strauss said.

“As you know, you saw tens of thousands of people lining up along the way to the cemetery. He said he wanted to identify the very last car and he figured that yellow ‘vette would do.”

After the funeral was over, guests were invited back to Graceland for coffee and donuts. Strauss and his wife saw a police car pull out with its lights and sirens blaring and thought they were supposed to follow it back to Graceland.

Instead, they ended up at the airport.

“We were going 70 or 80 miles an hour down whatever that boulevard is,” Strauss said. “My wife said ‘I don’t think this is good.’ I said ‘why not?’ She said ‘look in the rear view mirror.’ I said ‘well, I haven’t had time.’ Se said ‘well, there’s nobody behind us.’ We missed the turn to the mansion. She said ‘see? I told you.’ So we got to the airport and the cop car stops. And we stopped behind it. A guy jumps out and gets in an airplane and takes off. I asked one of the ground crew ‘who was that?’ He said ‘that was the governor of Tennessee.’”

By Mark Randall